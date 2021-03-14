Lakers Gaming take ‘Krazy’ No. 1 overall in NBA 2K draft

Lakers Gaming selected Arshia “Krazy” Karimi with the No. 1 overall pick in Saturday night’s NBA 2K League Draft.
Pacers Gaming selected Enrique “630” Xavier Barraza of Aurora, Ill., with the second pick. Warriors Gaming Squad chose Veron “Hezi” Coates of Queens, N.Y., with the third pick.
Krazy, the consensus top pick out of Dallas, averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game during the combine. Lakers Gaming tied for the league’s worst record (3-13) last season with Pistons GT, who traded out of the No. 4 pick.
The 23 teams selected 63 players -- from a pool of 265 players -- in the four-round draft to complete their six-person rosters ahead of the league’s fourth season, which will tip off this spring.
Five international players from four countries were selected, including the first-ever NBA 2K League players from Australia and Spain: Mario “avemario32” Ortega Ariza (Spain; 41st overall to Cavs Legion GC), and Meason “xMiLo---” Camille (Australia; 62nd overall to Pistons GT).
First round
1. Lakers Gaming -- Krazy
2. Pacers Gaming -- 630
3. Warriors Gaming Squad -- Hezi
4. 76ers GC -- Dre
5. Celtics Crossover Gaming -- iBall Tay7o
6. Celtics Crossover Gaming -- WalkingBucket
7. Lakers Gaming -- ReeseDaGod
8. Hornets Venom GT -- rigby
9. Knicks Gaming -- Glothereal
10. Knicks Gaming -- NoLoveZar
11. Hawks Talon GC -- Ceez
12. 76ers GC -- Caliraq
13. Warriors Gaming Squad -- III-ANTOINE-III
14. Grizz Gaming -- spartxn
15. Hornets Venom GT -- Trap
16. Grizz Gaming -- Chess
17. Celtics Crossover Gaming -- worthingcolt
18. Bucks Gaming -- Lotty
19. Kings Guard Gaming -- MaJes7ic
20. Hornets Venom GT -- Crown
21. Cavs Legion GC -- DLAW
22. Warriors Gaming Squad -- KayAus
23. Wizards District Gaming -- xoLebron
Second round
24. Lakers Gaming -- BOHIO
25. Pistons GT -- Greenlight
26. Pacers Gaming -- LavishPhenom
27. Mavs Gaming -- MrStylez
28. Celtics Crossover Gaming -- DjLayyy
29. Heat Check Gaming -- Wuan
30. Warriors Gaming Squad -- Matty
31. Magic Gaming -- FutureClutch
32. Grizz Gaming -- followTHEGOD
33. Nets GC -- Faiz3752
34. Hawks Talon GC -- Fakiee
35. Nets GC -- Legit 973
36. Grizz Gaming -- DDouble
37. Bucks Gaming -- Komp
Third round
38. Lakers Gaming -- Seese
39. 76ers GC -- UnderRatedGoat
40. Pacers Gaming -- Randolph
41. Cavs Legion GC -- avemario32
42. 76ers GC -- ToXsik
43. Heat Check Gaming -- vGooner-
44. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai -- BxmpyDon
45. Magic Gaming -- Potts
46. Knicks Gaming -- NateKahl
47. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai -- sawc free
48. Hawks Talon GC -- Swann
49. Pistons GT -- Pexile
50. T-Wolves Gaming -- Myles
51. T-Wolves Gaming -- dawsix
52. Mavs Gaming -- ziah
53. Hornets Venom GT-- Dhuggzz
54. Bucks Gaming -- Big Perm
55. Kings Guard Gaming -- KerryJr
56. Jazz Gaming -- Getonmylevel41
57. Raptors Uprising GC -- TsJosh
58. Nets GC -- Notorious
59. Wizards District Gaming -- B RICH
60. Nets GC -- SlayIsland
Fourth Round
61. Lakers Gaming -- Bobby Buckets
62. Pistons GT -- xMiLo---
63. Cavs Legion GC -- BigRiM
