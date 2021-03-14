Lakers Gaming take ‘Krazy’ No. 1 overall in NBA 2K draft

Lakers Gaming selected Arshia “Krazy” Karimi with the No. 1 overall pick in Saturday night’s NBA 2K League Draft.

Pacers Gaming selected Enrique “630” Xavier Barraza of Aurora, Ill., with the second pick. Warriors Gaming Squad chose Veron “Hezi” Coates of Queens, N.Y., with the third pick.

Krazy, the consensus top pick out of Dallas, averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game during the combine. Lakers Gaming tied for the league’s worst record (3-13) last season with Pistons GT, who traded out of the No. 4 pick.

The 23 teams selected 63 players -- from a pool of 265 players -- in the four-round draft to complete their six-person rosters ahead of the league’s fourth season, which will tip off this spring.

Five international players from four countries were selected, including the first-ever NBA 2K League players from Australia and Spain: Mario “avemario32” Ortega Ariza (Spain; 41st overall to Cavs Legion GC), and Meason “xMiLo---” Camille (Australia; 62nd overall to Pistons GT).

First round

1. Lakers Gaming -- Krazy

2. Pacers Gaming -- 630

3. Warriors Gaming Squad -- Hezi

4. 76ers GC -- Dre

5. Celtics Crossover Gaming -- iBall Tay7o

6. Celtics Crossover Gaming -- WalkingBucket

7. Lakers Gaming -- ReeseDaGod

8. Hornets Venom GT -- rigby

9. Knicks Gaming -- Glothereal

10. Knicks Gaming -- NoLoveZar

11. Hawks Talon GC -- Ceez

12. 76ers GC -- Caliraq

13. Warriors Gaming Squad -- III-ANTOINE-III

14. Grizz Gaming -- spartxn

15. Hornets Venom GT -- Trap

16. Grizz Gaming -- Chess

17. Celtics Crossover Gaming -- worthingcolt

18. Bucks Gaming -- Lotty

19. Kings Guard Gaming -- MaJes7ic

20. Hornets Venom GT -- Crown

21. Cavs Legion GC -- DLAW

22. Warriors Gaming Squad -- KayAus

23. Wizards District Gaming -- xoLebron

Second round

24. Lakers Gaming -- BOHIO

25. Pistons GT -- Greenlight

26. Pacers Gaming -- LavishPhenom

27. Mavs Gaming -- MrStylez

28. Celtics Crossover Gaming -- DjLayyy

29. Heat Check Gaming -- Wuan

30. Warriors Gaming Squad -- Matty

31. Magic Gaming -- FutureClutch

32. Grizz Gaming -- followTHEGOD

33. Nets GC -- Faiz3752

34. Hawks Talon GC -- Fakiee

35. Nets GC -- Legit 973

36. Grizz Gaming -- DDouble

37. Bucks Gaming -- Komp

Third round

38. Lakers Gaming -- Seese

39. 76ers GC -- UnderRatedGoat

40. Pacers Gaming -- Randolph

41. Cavs Legion GC -- avemario32

42. 76ers GC -- ToXsik

43. Heat Check Gaming -- vGooner-

44. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai -- BxmpyDon

45. Magic Gaming -- Potts

46. Knicks Gaming -- NateKahl

47. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai -- sawc free

48. Hawks Talon GC -- Swann

49. Pistons GT -- Pexile

50. T-Wolves Gaming -- Myles

51. T-Wolves Gaming -- dawsix

52. Mavs Gaming -- ziah

53. Hornets Venom GT-- Dhuggzz

54. Bucks Gaming -- Big Perm

55. Kings Guard Gaming -- KerryJr

56. Jazz Gaming -- Getonmylevel41

57. Raptors Uprising GC -- TsJosh

58. Nets GC -- Notorious

59. Wizards District Gaming -- B RICH

60. Nets GC -- SlayIsland

Fourth Round

61. Lakers Gaming -- Bobby Buckets

62. Pistons GT -- xMiLo---

63. Cavs Legion GC -- BigRiM

