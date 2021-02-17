NBA 2K League draft to be held March 13

The 2021 NBA 2K League Draft has been scheduled for March 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

The draft will be conducted virtually and livestreamed on the league’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

The league’s 23 teams each will complete their six-person rosters during the four-round draft.

A total of 76 players from the 2020 season were retained by their teams, leaving 62 roster spots available in the draft. There are more than 250 players in the draft pool.

“Draft night is one of the most exciting nights of the NBA 2K League calendar and the culmination of a dream come true for the best NBA 2K players in the world,” league president Brendan Donohue said in a news release Wednesday.

The No. 1 overall pick belongs to Lakers Gaming, followed by Pacers Gaming and the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai.

The complete draft order can be found at the NBA 2K League website. The complete draft pool will be announced in the coming weeks.

The league played its inaugural season in 2018. Wizards District Gaming are the defending champions.

--Field Level Media