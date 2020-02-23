Wizards District take 'JBM' 1st in NBA 2K draft

Wizards District Gaming took point guard John “JBM” Mascone with the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA 2K League Draft on Saturday in New York.
“It’s the best testament to what I’ve done and what I can do,” said JBM, who will earn a $35,000 salary in addition to prize money earned in any tournaments.
Knicks Gaming selected Christopher “Duck” Charles — considered a contender to go first overall — with the second pick, and Kings Guard Gaming chose Rafel “Crush” Davis third.
The four-round draft included a total of 68 picks from a player pool of 228. Five international players were selected, led by Sten “SAV” Valge-Saar of Canada, who went seventh overall to Lakers Gaming.
History was made when Hu “Luck_Yi_Wesley” Yi was picked 56th overall by the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, becoming the first Chinese player drafted into the league.
The season begins with the TIPOFF tournament, with dates still to be announced.
Round 1
1. Wizards District Gaming - JBM
2. Knicks Gaming - Duck
3. Kings Guard Gaming - Crush
4. Pacers Gaming - BOHIO-
5. Gen.G Tigers - ShiftyKaii
6. Hornets Venom GT - Expose
7. Lakers Gaming - SAV
8. Heat Check Gaming - Glennratty7688
9. NetsGC - Choc DF
10. Jazz Gaming - Splashy
11. Raptors Uprising GC - Timelycook
12. Bucks Gaming - Regg
13. Heat Check Gaming -Shiftay
14. Pistons GT - Charger
15. Knicks Gaming - CantGuardRob
16. Hawks Talon GC - Lee
17. Kings Guard Gaming - BASH
18. Hornets Venom GT - Snubby
19. Hornets Venom GT - Zae
20. Warriors Gaming Squad - Slaughter
21. Gen.G Tigers - Deadeye
22. T-Wolves Gaming - Big Saint
Round 2
23. Pacers Gaming - Jomar-12PR
24. Lakers Gaming - Tactuk
25. Knicks Gaming - BigRiM
26. Kings Guard Gaming - Nasthetic
27. Raptors Uprising GC - Wuan
28. Hornets Venom GT - Trap
29. NetsGC - Randomz
30. Wizards District Gaming - Just Awkward
31. Jazz Gaming - GetonMylevel41
32. Gen.G Tigers - x I Kno Killeyy
33. Bucks Gaming - Squidris
34. Gen.G Tigers - Gen
35. Magic Gaming - Profusion
36. Knicks Gaming - NIKO
37. Wizards District Gaming - Newdini
38. Hawks Talon GC - Kel
39. Mavs Gaming - Sleetys_
40. Blazer5 Gaming - Hood
41. Heat Check Gaming - Delusion_HD
42. Raptors Uprising GC - Reece
Round 3
43. Pistons GT - LYKaPRO
44. Lakers Gaming - Dweq
45. Grizz Gaming - Jrod
46. Hawks Talon GC - followTHEGOD
47. 76ers GC - USERPICK
48. Heat Check Gaming - King Peroxide
49. Heat Check Gaming - Deedz
50. NetsGC - Potts
51. Wizards District Gaming BRICH
52. Raptors Uprising GC - Legit 973
53. Bucks Gaming - TDJ
54. Grizz Gaming - Lav
Round 4
55. Hornets Venom GT - Gliz
56. Gen.G Tigers - Luck_Yi_Wesley
57. Jazz Gaming - Lord Beezus
58. Bucks Gaming - ChaChingSingh
59. Cavs Legion GC - JoshJay
60. Magic Gaming - djbama
61. Pacers Gaming - Bobby Buckets
62. Hawks Talon GC - Arkele
63. Mavs Gaming - Spartan
64. Celtics Crossover Gaming - TOOXCOOL
65. Warriors Gaming Squad - Matty
66. Blazer5 Gaming - OOC SLIM
67. 76ers GC - TuckerLocksUp
68. T-Wolves Gaming - Detoxys
