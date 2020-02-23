Wizards District take 'JBM' 1st in NBA 2K draft

Wizards District Gaming took point guard John “JBM” Mascone with the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA 2K League Draft on Saturday in New York.

“It’s the best testament to what I’ve done and what I can do,” said JBM, who will earn a $35,000 salary in addition to prize money earned in any tournaments.

Knicks Gaming selected Christopher “Duck” Charles — considered a contender to go first overall — with the second pick, and Kings Guard Gaming chose Rafel “Crush” Davis third.

The four-round draft included a total of 68 picks from a player pool of 228. Five international players were selected, led by Sten “SAV” Valge-Saar of Canada, who went seventh overall to Lakers Gaming.

History was made when Hu “Luck_Yi_Wesley” Yi was picked 56th overall by the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, becoming the first Chinese player drafted into the league.

The season begins with the TIPOFF tournament, with dates still to be announced.

Round 1

1. Wizards District Gaming - JBM

2. Knicks Gaming - Duck

3. Kings Guard Gaming - Crush

4. Pacers Gaming - BOHIO-

5. Gen.G Tigers - ShiftyKaii

6. Hornets Venom GT - Expose

7. Lakers Gaming - SAV

8. Heat Check Gaming - Glennratty7688

9. NetsGC - Choc DF

10. Jazz Gaming - Splashy

11. Raptors Uprising GC - Timelycook

12. Bucks Gaming - Regg

13. Heat Check Gaming -Shiftay

14. Pistons GT - Charger

15. Knicks Gaming - CantGuardRob

16. Hawks Talon GC - Lee

17. Kings Guard Gaming - BASH

18. Hornets Venom GT - Snubby

19. Hornets Venom GT - Zae

20. Warriors Gaming Squad - Slaughter

21. Gen.G Tigers - Deadeye

22. T-Wolves Gaming - Big Saint

Round 2

23. Pacers Gaming - Jomar-12PR

24. Lakers Gaming - Tactuk

25. Knicks Gaming - BigRiM

26. Kings Guard Gaming - Nasthetic

27. Raptors Uprising GC - Wuan

28. Hornets Venom GT - Trap

29. NetsGC - Randomz

30. Wizards District Gaming - Just Awkward

31. Jazz Gaming - GetonMylevel41

32. Gen.G Tigers - x I Kno Killeyy

33. Bucks Gaming - Squidris

34. Gen.G Tigers - Gen

35. Magic Gaming - Profusion

36. Knicks Gaming - NIKO

37. Wizards District Gaming - Newdini

38. Hawks Talon GC - Kel

39. Mavs Gaming - Sleetys_

40. Blazer5 Gaming - Hood

41. Heat Check Gaming - Delusion_HD

42. Raptors Uprising GC - Reece

Round 3

43. Pistons GT - LYKaPRO

44. Lakers Gaming - Dweq

45. Grizz Gaming - Jrod

46. Hawks Talon GC - followTHEGOD

47. 76ers GC - USERPICK

48. Heat Check Gaming - King Peroxide

49. Heat Check Gaming - Deedz

50. NetsGC - Potts

51. Wizards District Gaming BRICH

52. Raptors Uprising GC - Legit 973

53. Bucks Gaming - TDJ

54. Grizz Gaming - Lav

Round 4

55. Hornets Venom GT - Gliz

56. Gen.G Tigers - Luck_Yi_Wesley

57. Jazz Gaming - Lord Beezus

58. Bucks Gaming - ChaChingSingh

59. Cavs Legion GC - JoshJay

60. Magic Gaming - djbama

61. Pacers Gaming - Bobby Buckets

62. Hawks Talon GC - Arkele

63. Mavs Gaming - Spartan

64. Celtics Crossover Gaming - TOOXCOOL

65. Warriors Gaming Squad - Matty

66. Blazer5 Gaming - OOC SLIM

67. 76ers GC - TuckerLocksUp

68. T-Wolves Gaming - Detoxys

—Field Level Media