ESPN2, Sportsnet to air NBA 2K League live

ESPN2 and Sportsnet will broadcast NBA 2K League competition, marking the first time the league has aired as a scheduled event on traditional television, both networks announced Tuesday.

Beginning immediately, the matches will air on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET through May 19. Matches on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will be available at 7 p.m. ET on the ESPN app and ESPN.com throughout the season.

Canadians will be able to watch the NBA 2K League from 7-9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays on Sportsnet One and Sportsnet NOW.

Details for ESPN2 telecasts and streaming for matches starting May 26 will be announced later.

The regular NBA 2K season will begin with six weeks of online action that will see 23 teams play eight total matches from their home markets.

