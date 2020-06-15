FIBA to host NBA 2K20 tourney featuring 17 nations

FIBA will host an NBA 2K20 competition this weekend featuring teams from 17 of its national member federations.

The FIBA Esports Open runs from Friday to Sunday and will be produced from a new FIBA Esports studio in Riga, Latvia. It will be streamed on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube, according to The Esports Observer.

Teams from the United States and Canada are not participating in the competition, the first to be hosted by FIBA.

The national teams competing are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Cyprus, Indonesia, Italy, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, New Zealand, the Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland and Ukraine.

Each team consists of seven players, including two reserves. Matches will be played remotely using the Pro-Am mode on NBA 2K20, which allows for the full customization of player avatars, uniforms and arenas. Teams will only compete against others in their region (Western and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, South America and Oceania) due to varying connection speeds.

—Field Level Media