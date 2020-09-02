T-Wolves Gaming promote Gartrelle to head coach

T-Wolves Gaming promoted Nick Gartrelle to head coach on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ NBA 2K League affiliate said Gartrelle is replacing former head coach Justin Butler, who will remain in his position as general manager.

Gartrelle was Butler’s assistant coach during the 2020 season and was responsible for scouting reports and analyzing draft prospects.

“Nick this past season as an assistant coach showed that he has a good feel for the game. You know you are going to get Nick’s best effort day in and day out, he is an unbelievably hard worker,” Butler said in a news release.

“Nick is also a natural people person. He fostered great relationships with all our players on and off the virtual basketball court. Between his knowledge of the game, his work ethic and his ability to connect with players, I think T-Wolves Gaming is in great hands going forward in the NBA 2K League.”

The NBA 2K League was launched in 2018. T-Wolves Gaming won the title in 2019 and finished with an 8-8 regular-season record in 2020.

“The opportunity to become a head coach is an unbelievable feeling. I appreciate Justin Butler and the T-Wolves Gaming organization for giving me this opportunity,” Gartrelle said. “I am looking forward to being able to put on the headset for the first time and helping this organization compete for a championship!”

