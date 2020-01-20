Gen.G announces NBA 2K entrant -- Shanghai Tigers

Gen.G’s entry into the NBA 2K League will be the Shanghai Tigers as they become the league’s first team outside North America.

Gen.G announced the team name, logo and social media channels for the esports organization on Monday in Seoul, South Korea, at the NBA 2K League APAC Invitational at Nexon Arena — the league’s second international qualifying event in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, the latest addition to Gen.G’s #TigerNation,” said Chris Park, CEO of Gen.G in making the announcement via a press release. “The 2020 season will be historic for both Gen.G and the NBA 2K League’s bright future in Asia.”

The Tigers will be the NBA 2K League’s 23rd franchise as the league prepares for its third season.

The team’s logo features a crouching, ready-to-pounce gold-colored tiger above the name Gen.G Tigers in black letters. The name Shanghai is in smaller text in gold below that.

The league and Gen.G revealed the organization would have an entry for the 2020 season, and the entities have been working on growing the league’s international player pool and fan base, according to the release.

Among those efforts, Gen.G held its first-ever pro-am tournament in China, the Shanghai Invitational, luring 20 of the nation’s top NBA 2K players. Seven from that group received invitations to the APAC Invitational, offering them exposure to NBA 2K League personnel who are eager to identify candidates for the 2020 NBA 2K League Draft.

The press release also announced that NBA 2K has launched the league’s official Weibo channel in China, providing the latest news, updates and content.

—Field Level Media