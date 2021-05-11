Gen.G announces relocation to University of Kentucky

The Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai are relocating to the University of Kentucky for the upcoming NBA 2K League season, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The Tigers will be competing virtually as part of the league’s new 12-team Eastern Conference.

Gen.G players will practice and compete at the University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union Esports Lounge at The Cornerstone and have access to dining and recreation facilities on the campus.

The university teamed up with Gen.G for the Hoops at Home NBA 2K tournament last month.

“We’ve forged an incredible global relationship with the University of Kentucky, so it’s only natural for our 2K League team to train and compete on the campus of the nation’s winningest college basketball program,” Gen.G CEO Chris Park said.

“UK is a vibrant community with state-of-the-art facilities, and our players are honored to be the first pro esports team in-residence at a major university.”

Gen.G, the first team to enter the league without an NBA affiliation, went 6-10 in its inaugural season last year.

Gen.G’s current roster:

Chris “Turnupdefense” Anderson

Mihad “FEAST” Feratovic

Alex “Bsmoove” Reese

Jordan “JMoney” Martinez

Donald “BumpyDon” Newsome

Kennedy “Sawc” Tauala, Jr.

-- Field Level Media