Gen.G, University of Kentucky host Hoops at Home tourney

Gen.G and the University of Kentucky announced the return of the Hoops at Home NBA 2K tournament starting on April 9.

Former Wildcats point guard Immanuel Quickley, now a rookie with the NBA’s New York Knicks, will play in the finals to defend his title.

“I’m really excited to be a part of Big Blue Nation’s Hoops at Home tournament for the second year in a row and defend my title,” Quickley said in a news release. “Esports is a great way to bring together our community and have fun connecting with other UK fans around the country. I’m looking forward to seeing who is going to challenge me for the Hoops at Home crown.”

A bracket of 64 members of the UK community will compete for the championship and a $1,000 grand prize.

Participants must be at least 13 years old and have a PlayStation 4 and the NBA 2K21 game. The four 16-player brackets will be revealed on April 7.

“This year’s tournament is going to be action packed and will be a great way to keep that Wildcat energy going as we hope this virtual event helps showcase the endless possibilities in and around the UK community as it relates to esports,” said Julien Benichou, director of partnership activations at Gen.G.

The first two runs will take place on April 9. The round of 16 and the quarterfinals will be on April 10, followed by the semifinals and championship on April 11. The final “boss battle” against Quickley will be April 19. All games begin at 5 p.m. ET.

--Field Level Media