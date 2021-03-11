NBA 2K League features 265-player pool for draft

The NBA 2K League on Thursday announced a pool of 265 players who are eligible for 63 spots in the league’s 2021 draft.

The draft will be held virtually on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. It will be livestreamed on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Per the release, 175 of the 265 players earned eligibility through the NBA 2K League Draft Prospect Series while 22 more were ticketed from international qualifying events over the last two offseasons.

In addition, five players from the NBA 2K League’s Women in Gaming initiative and five more designated as “high-performing players in the 2K community” will join 58 unretained players from last season in the pool.

A record 10 women are eligible for the draft, which will be hosted by Scott Cole.

“The 2020-21 offseason evaluation process was our most extensive to date, including 38 team-hosted tournaments as part of the NBA 2K League Draft Prospect Series, three international qualifying tournaments, a revamped Women in Gaming initiative and our first combine solely for draft-eligible players,” NBA 2K League President Brendan Donohue said. “We’re looking forward to an exciting draft night as our teams add 63 of the best 2K players in the world in advance of our fourth season.”

The No. 1 overall pick belongs to Lakers Gaming, followed by Pacers Gaming and the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai.

The league played its inaugural season in 2018. Wizards District Gaming are the defending champions.

