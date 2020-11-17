Mavs Gaming, Hornets Venom swing four-player trade

On the same day the NBA opened up its trading window, two NBA 2K League teams pulled off a blockbuster trade.

Mavs Gaming dealt Justin “Sherm” Sherman, Peter “PeteBeBallin” Malin and a 2021 first-round draft pick to Hornets Venom GT for Zaeya “Zae” Ishak, Gerald “Sick One” Knapp and a 2021 second-round pick previously acquired from Cavs Legion GC.

Sick One was All-NBA 2K League first-team center for Raptors Uprising GC last season, when he rated seventh in rebounds per game (12.9), seventh in blocks per game (2.7), and 11th in field-goal percentage (.697). He put up averages of 14.4 points, 6.8 assists and 1.8 steals as the Raptors went 16-0 in the regular season.

The Hornets had acquired Sick One in a Saturday trade that sent center Xavier “Type” Vescovi to the Raptors.

PeteBeBallin also was one of the NBA 2K League’s top centers last season, as he ranked fifth in the league with a .714 field-goal percentage, sixth with 2.7 blocks per game and 14th with 11.5 rebounds per game. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals during the regular season.

Sherm, a guard, averaged 22.6 points, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals last season.

Zae, a forward, made the NBA 2K League All-Rookie Team last season after averaging 13 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Hornets, a 2020 expansion team, came in eighth place in the regular season with a 9-7 record before losing in the playoff quarterfinals. The Mavs tied for sixth with a 10-6 mark but fell in a postseason play-in match.

