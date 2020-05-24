Report: NBA 2K MVP Nasser signs endorsement deal

NBA 2K League star Nidal Nasser signed an endorsement deal with a basketball apparel company, becoming the first player in the league to sign an individual endorsement pact, ESPN reported.

Nasser is the point guard for Blazer5 Gaming and won the Season 2 MVP award in the league. The 22-year-old plays under the name Mama Im Dat Man.

Nasser’s contract is with POINT 3, which patented sweat-absorbing technology, according to ESPN. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“There’s moments throughout the game where your hand just becomes so moist, because you’re gripping on the controller so hard, you don’t realize it,” Nasser told the network. “The grip you have on your controller allows you to make those quicker reflexes. It’s so hard to explain, but that’s the biggest difference. It’s kind of like a gaming edge.”

Baron Davis, a former NBA player who invests in POINT 3, said he sees the potential for a boom in esports competitors and endorsements.

“I would say [there’s a] cross-pollination between, you know, sports and esports,” Davis told ESPN. “The athlete and the gamer — and the athlete a lot of times is a gamer; the gamer is a lot of times an athlete. So we have this subculture taking ownership of their own space — how they want to be branded and want to be presented.

“So esports is definitely not going anywhere ... and I think it’s gonna be a great opportunity.”

—Field Level Media