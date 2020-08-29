Dayfri leads Wizards to NBA 2K League title

Ryan “Dayfri” Conger averaged 14.8 points and 11.8 points, leading Wizards District Gaming to a 3-1 series win over Warriors Gaming Squad in the NBA 2K League playoff finals on Friday.

The third-seeded Warriors took the opening game of the best-of-five set 65-53 before the fourth-seeded Wizards rolled to 60-50, 64-59 and 70-55 wins to capture the title. The Wizards join Knicks Gaming (2018) and T-Wolves Gaming as champions in the NBA 2K League’s three-year history.

Dayfri, chosen the Most Valuable Player of the finals, also contributed 4.8 assists and 3.8 blocks per game.

Rookie John “JBM” Mascone, the top overall pick in the 2020 NBA 2K League draft, came through for the Wizards in the clinching fourth game, scoring 46 points. The Wizards trailed 30-28 at halftime despite 26 points from JBM, but a 23-15 edge in the third quarter turned the momentum.

JBM tweeted postmatch, “I’m so speechless I dropped everything in my life to give this a shot and everything came full circle. I’m so grateful I don’t even know what to say this feeling is indescribable. Work hard never get too high or low and stay the course.”

The Wizards outscored the Warriors 19-10 in the fourth quarter to wrap up the championship.

The Warriors posted on Twitter, “Despite falling just short of the championship title, we are proud of how far we have come this year. We will bounce back stronger than before”

The other starters on the title-winning squad were Justin “Just_Awkward” Howell, Maurice “ReeseDaGod” Delaney and Manuel “Newdini” Newman II.

Charlie “CB13” Bostwick led the Warriors with averages of 29.3 points and 7.8 assists per game in the finals.

The victorious Wizards pocketed $420,000 from the $1.4 million playoff prize pool. The runner-up Warriors earned $150,000.

In the semifinals last week, the Wizards upset top-seeded Raptors Uprising GC, who had gone undefeated in the regular season.

NBA 2K League playoff prize pool

1. Wizards District Gaming ($420,000)

2. Warriors Gaming Squad ($150,000)

3-4. Raptors Uprising GC, Jazz Gaming ($75,000)

5-8. Kings Guard Gaming, Bucks Gaming, Hornets Venom GT, Blazer5 Gaming ($35,000)

9-10. Nets GC, Mavs Gaming ($30,000)

