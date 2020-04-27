NBA 2K League announces start date for regular season

The NBA 2K League has set a date to tip off its 2020 season, nearly two months after delaying play because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Monday, the league announced the regular season would begin on May 5, with an initial six weeks to be held strictly online, as is the case with other esports competitions going on amid quarantining throughout the world.

Details regarding the remainder of the regular season will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to officially tip off the 2020 NBA 2K League season remotely and hope the excitement of NBA 2K League competition provides both new and returning fans with a fun way to stay connected and engage with our league during these unprecedented times,” NBA 2K League managing director Brendan Donohue said in the statement. “Our players have been quarantining with their teammates as they prepare for the season and will now have the opportunity to compete against one another and show they are the best players in the world.”

Each of the 23 teams in the NBA 2K League will play at least eight games over the opening six weeks of the regular season, with matches played in a best-of-three format. Games will be played Tuesday through Friday nights each week, with four games played on each night.

As in past seasons, there will be three in-season tournaments: The Tipoff, The Turn and The Ticket. All 23 teams will compete in The Tipoff and The Turn, while the 14 non-playoff qualifiers will play in The Ticket following the regular season, with the final playoff spot awarded to the winner.

The league also plans to have rivalry matches and round-robin events, though dates and other details for those events and the three in-season tournaments will be announced in the future.

All games will be simulcast on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Among the 23 teams are two expansion clubs: Hornets Venom GT, an affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, and the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, who will train at the organization’s facility in Los Angeles this year.

T-Wolves Gaming are the reigning NBA 2K League champions. Knicks Gaming won the inaugural title in 2018.

2020 NBA 2K League’s initial regular-season dates:

Week 1: May 5- 8

Week 2: May 12-15

Week 3: May 19-22

Week 4: May 26-29

Week 5: June 2-5

Week 6: June 9-12

—Field Level Media