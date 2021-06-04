76ers GC wallop NetsGC, 90-59

76ers GC routed NetsGC 90-59 on Thursday night behind 30 points and 16 rebounds from Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey.

OneWildWalnut shot 14 of 17 for 76ers GC, who split with NetsGC on Thursday night. NetsGC took the other contest 74-65 in Week 2 of the NBA 2K League season. Choc “Choc” Humphries led all scorers with 22 in that one.

Every series resulted in a split.

Pistons GT defeated Blazers Gaming 86-71 but Blazers Gaming took Game 2, 81-64.

Heat Check Gaming defeated Hornets Venom GT 82-70, who then responded with a 73-68 win in the second meeting.

Pacers Gaming defeated Knicks Guard Gaming 82-77.

The 23 NBA 2K League teams are competing in regular-season action through Aug. 14. The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21).

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be Sept. 4.

--Field Level Media