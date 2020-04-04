Huh Nation rallies for NBA 2K League Three For All title

Huh Nation, the lone non-NBA 2K League team to make the final eight in the NBA 2K League Three For All Showdown, pulled off a stunning comeback to capture the PS4 bracket championship Friday night.

The team consisting of Mario “MyParkBully” Croffie, Darell “ripxreii” Nwobu and LaQuan “QuanonGod” Spence dropped the first two games but rallied for a 3-2 win over 76ers GC.

Ethan “Radiant” White, Alex “Steez” Bernstein and Rashann “Scretty” Petty represented 76ers GC.

Earlier Friday, Huh Nation got past Wizards District Gaming in the PS4 semifinals while the 76ers eliminated Magic Gaming.

Huh Nation earned $5,000 as the top non-NBA 2K League in the event.

In the Xbox bracket final, Neadal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nassar scored the decisive basket in the last game as Blazer5 Gaming beat Kings Guard Gaming 3-1. Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey and Stanley “MaJes7ic” Lebron were Mama Im Dat Man’s teammates.

Waseem “Seemo” Talbert, Connor “Dat Boy Shotz” Rodrigues and Matthew “Bash” Robles represented the Kings.

Blazer5 got past Celtics Crossover Gaming before the Kings eliminated Pistons GT in the Xbox semifinals. Blazer5 pocketed $3,500 for its championship.

The $25,000 online event featured teams of players from NBA 2K League squads, the winners of a public qualifying tournament contested last weekend, plus selected WNBA players, NBA G League players and sports and media celebrities.

The tournament was divided into brackets for play on Xbox and PS4, with numerous NBA 2K League teams competing in both formats by splitting their squads. The 36-team Xbox bracket featured 21 NBA 2K League teams, and the 42-team PS4 bracket included 19 NBA 2K League teams.

The prize pool had $15,000 available for non-NBA 2K League teams.

