Sugar Icy Ballas advance in NBA 2K League Three For All

The all-female Sugar Icy Ballas, featuring Las Vegas Aces guard Sugar Rodgers, posted a first-round win over a team of three NBA G League players on Thursday in the NBA 2K League Three For All Showdown.

Rodgers teamed with Women in Gaming representatives Ayleesha “ABallaGirl” Harvey and Brianna “icygirl” Novin to top the Wisconsin Herd in PS4 play. The Herd consisted of G League players Brandon Randolph, Trevor Lacey and Shannon Bogues.

The $25,000 online event features teams of players from NBA 2K League squads, the winners of a public qualifying tournament contested last weekend, plus selected WNBA players, NBA G League players and sports and media celebrities.

The event is divided into brackets for play on Xbox and PS4, with numerous NBA 2K League teams competing in both formats by splitting their squads. The 36-team Xbox bracket features 21 NBA 2K League teams, and the 42-team PS4 bracket includes 19 NBA 2K League teams.

The prize pool has $15,000 available for the non-NBA 2K League teams, with the two non-NBA 2K League teams advancing the furthest in each bracket cashing in for $5,000 and $2,500.

Elsewhere in the PS4 bracket on Wednesday, Pacers Gaming defeated the Cruz Sky Clips, consisting of Dream forward/guard Shekinna Stricklen plus G League players Isaiah Reese and James Palmer.

In Xbox play, 76ers GC got past Raining Threes, featuring Los Angeles Sparks guard Chelsea Gray and NBA G League players Haywood Highsmith and Michael Bryson.

Xbox results from Wednesday:

A Bracket

Play-in round

Celtics Crossover Gaming def. Pacers Gaming

First round

Celtics Crossover Gaming def. Bucks Gaming

The OG’s def. Magic Gaming

T-Wolves Gaming def. NetsGC

All That def. Knicks Gaming

B Bracket

Play-in round

Grizz Gaming def. Broken Ankles

First round

Pistons GT def. Grizz Gaming

Heat Check Gaming def. x Ya lost Me x

Power DF def. Mavs Gaming

76ers GC def. Raining Threes

PS4 results from Wednesday:

X Bracket

Play-in round

Heat Check Gaming def. The Sell Squad

Team Tyceno def. Lakers Gaming

First round

Team of Hell 2.0 def. Heat Check Gaming

LadyStarz def. Los Angeles Wildcats

Huh Nation def. Kings Guard Gaming

Team Tyceno def. Jazz Gaming

O Bracket

Play-in round

Pacers Gaming def. The Cruz Sky Clips

76ers GC def. Toes

First round

Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai def. Pacers Gaming

T-Wolves Gaming def. The Playmakers

Sugar Icy Ballas def. Wisconsin Herd

76ers GC def. tmt

