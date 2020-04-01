WNBA trio prevails in NBA 2K Three For All opener

Watch Us Work, a team consisting of three WNBA players, won a first-round match Tuesday in the NBA 2K Three For All Showdown.
Atlanta Dream guard Alexis Jones, Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray and Washington Mystics forward Aerial Powers teamed up for a victory over Dime in the event’s Xbox division. Next up for Watch Us Work is a game against 2Raw, who won a play-in game against Hornets Venom GT before defeating the Texas Legends.
The $25,000 online event features teams of players from NBA 2K League squads, the winners of a public qualifying tournament contested Friday through Sunday, plus selected WNBA players, NBA G League players and sports and media celebrities.
The event is divided into brackets for play on Xbox and PS4, with numerous NBA 2K League teams competing in both formats by splitting their squads. The 36-team Xbox bracket features 20 NBA 2K League teams, and the 42-team PS4 bracket includes 19 NBA 2K League teams.
The prize pool has $15,000 available for the non-NBA 2K League teams, with the two non-NBA 2K League teams advancing the furthest in each bracket cashing in for $5,000 and $2,500.
Raining Threes, featuring Los Angeles Sparks guard Chelsea Gray and NBA G League players Haywood Highsmith and Michael Bryson, will open Xbox play Wednesday against 76ers GC.
Sugar Icy Ballas, with Las Vegas Aces guard Sugar Rodgers and Women in Gaming representatives Ayleesha “ABallaGirl” Harvey and Brianna “icygirl” Novin, will oppose the Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday in PS4 play.
The Cruz Sky Clips, consisting of Dream forward/guard Shekinna Stricklen plus G League players Isaiah Reese and James Palmer, will start their PS4 competition Wednesday vs. Pacers Gaming.
In other Tuesday results, Hawks Talon GC defeated Team Savage, with Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice; Above All got past BFAM, featuring former NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson; and Kings Guard Gaming topped Midwest Cashmob, whose team included former NFL running back Orleans Darkwa.
Xbox results from Tuesday:
X Bracket
Play-in round
2RAW def. Hornets Venom GT
First round
2Raw def. Texas Legends
Watch Us Work def. Dime
Blazer5 Gaming def. The Brand
Wizards DG def. Cavs Legion GC
Y Bracket
Play-in round
Kings Guard Gaming def. Midwest Cashmob
First round
Kings Guard Gaming def. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai by forfeit
Above All def. BFAM
Team Retribution def. Raptors Uprising GC
Warriors Gaming Squad def. Jazz Gaming
PS4 results from Tuesday:
Square Bracket
Play-in round
Pistons GT def. The 4th
Wizards District Gaming def. 10K Gaming
Hawks Talon GC def. Team Savage
First round
SharpShooters def. Pistons GT
NetsGC def. Gaming illuminaughty by forfeit
Wizards District Gaming def. Lean Squad
Hawks Talon GC def. Knicks Gaming
Triangle Bracket
Play-in round
ShootersShoot def. SlyUnit
Flip The Script def. Warriors Gaming Squad
Magic Gaming def. MooreLifeandtheClaws
First round
BallLikeHer def. ShootersShoot
Bucks Gaming def. Hornets Venom GT
Mavs Gaming def. Flip The Script
Magic Gaming def. Grizz Gaming
Xbox schedule for Wednesday:
8 p.m. ET
Celtics Crossover Gaming v. Pacers Gaming
Broken Ankles v. Grizz Gaming
9 p.m. ET
Bucks Gaming v. the winner of Celtics Crossover Gaming/Pacers Gaming
Pistons GT v. the winner of Broken Ankles/Grizz Gaming
10 p.m. ET
The OG’s v. Magic Gaming
x Ya lost Me x v. Heat Check Gaming
NetsGC v. T-Wolves Gaming
Power DF v. Mavs Gaming
11 p.m. ET
Knicks Gaming v. All That
Raining Threes v. 76ers GC
PS4 schedule for Wednesday:
8 p.m. ET
The Sell Squad v. Heat Check Gaming
LadyStarz v. Los Angeles Wildcats
The Cruz Sky Clips v. Pacers Gaming
The Playmakers v. T-Wolves Gaming
9 p.m. ET
Team of Hell 2.0 v. the winner of The Sell Squad/Heat Check Gaming
Kings Guard Gaming v. Huh Nation
Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai v. the winner of The Cruz Sky Clips/Pacers Gaming
Sugar Icy Ballas v. Wisconsin Herd
10 p.m. ET
Lakers Gaming v. Team Tyceno
76ers GC v. Toes
11 p.m. ET
Jazz Gaming v. the winner of Lakers Gaming/Team Tyceno
tmt v. the winner of 76ers GC/Toes
Games will be streamed at twitch.tv/nba2kleague.
