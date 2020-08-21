Hornets, Blazer5 advance in NBA 2K playoffs

Hornets Venom GT and Blazer5 Gaming each picked up 2-0 sweeps on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinal round of the NBA 2K League playoffs.

The eighth-seeded Hornets knocked off ninth-seeded NetsGC while 10th-seeded Blazer5 upset seventh-seeded Mavs Gaming on the opening day of the three-day tournament.

The Hornets move into Friday’s quarterfinal round against top seed Raptors Uprising GC, who forged a perfect 16-0 regular season. Blazer5 will take on second-seeded Jazz Gaming.

The $920,000 tournament features the top nine teams from the regular season, plus Blazer5, who won last week’s The Ticket Tournament. The tournament champion will earn $420,000 with the remaining $500,000 divided among the other nine teams in the tournament.

The first round, quarterfinals and semifinals of the playoffs will be played in a best-of-three format. Teams seeded seventh through 10th participated in Thursday’s opening round.

The NBA 2K League Finals, on Aug. 29, will use a best-of-five format.

On Thursday, Xavier “Type” Vescovi scored on an offensive rebound with six-tenths of a second remaining to deliver the Hornets a clinching 73-71 win in the second game. The Hornets clipped NetsGC 74-69 in the first game.

Type averaged 22 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks per game in the match and hit 19 of 20 shots from the field over the two games. Justin “Snubby” Stemerman averaged 29 points and four assists per game.

Josh “Choc” Humphries averaged 34 points and 11 assists to lead the Nets.

Blazer5 leaned on Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser’s averages of 32 points and nine assists to dispatch the Mavs in consecutive games, 73-64 and 85-68. Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey produced 16.5 points and 15 rebounds per game.

Justin “Sherm” Sherman paced the Mavs with 27.5 points and 5.5 assists per game.

Friday’s quarterfinals include the Raptors-Hornets and Jazz-Blazer5 in the early matchups. The other two quarterfinals — third-seeded Warriors Gaming Squad vs. sixth-seeded Bucks Gaming, and fourth-seeded Wizards District Gaming vs. fifth-seeded Kings Guard Gaming — will begin after the conclusion of the first two matches.

The semifinals will be played Saturday.

NBA 2K League Playoffs playoff results

2. ($150,000)

3-4. ($75,000)

5-8. ($35,000)

9-10. Nets GC, Mavs Gaming ($30,000)

—Field Level Media