Raptors roll into NBA 2K League semifinals

Top-seeded Raptors Uprising GC survived a tight first game to sweep eighth-seeded Hornets Venom GT 2-0 on Friday, earning a berth in the NBA 2K League semifinals.

In the other quarterfinal matches, second-seeded Jazz Gaming swept 10th-seeded Blazer5 Gaming 2-0, third-seeded Warriors Gaming Squad edged sixth-seeded Bucks Gaming 2-1, and fourth-seeded Wizards District Gaming eliminated fifth-seeded Kings Guard Gaming 2-0.

The Raptors will face the Wizards while the Jazz will square off with the Warriors in the best-of-three semifinals on Saturday. The winners will meet in the best-of-five final on Aug. 29.

The $920,000 tournament features the top nine teams from the regular season, plus Blazer5, who won last week’s The Ticket Tournament. The tournament champion will earn $420,000 with the remaining $500,000 divided among the other nine teams in the tournament.

Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey averaged 31 points and 6.5 rebounds as the Raptors beat the Hornets 74-69 and 86-58. Justin “Snubby” Stemerman had 30 points and 13 assists for the Hornets in the opener before he was limited to 14 points and three assists in the second game.

The Jazz downed Blazer5 56-54 and 67-55 behind averages of 20 points and 5.5 assists from Kimanni “Splashy” Ingram. Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser paced Blazer5 at 28 points and 7.5 assists per game.

The Warriors took the opener 79-58 before the Bucks pulled even with a 72-56 victory. The decisive third game went to the Warriors 63-62. In the final, the Bucks grabbed a one-point lead on a steal and breakaway dunk from Tyrell “Ty” Johnson with 11.6 seconds left, but the Warriors’ Charlie “CB13” Bostwick drove for the winning dunk five seconds later.

CB13 averaged 32 points and nine assists in the series, while Reginald “Regg” Nash averaged 38 points and six assists for the Bucks.

The Wizards beat the Kings 74-36 and 56-53 as John “JBM” Mascone averaged 26 points and seven assists. Connor “Dat Boy Shotz” Rodrigues put up 10.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game for the Kings.

NBA 2K League playoff prize pool

2. ($150,000)

3-4. ($75,000)

5-8. Kings Guard Gaming, Bucks Gaming, Hornets Venom GT, Blazer5 Gaming ($35,000)

9-10. Nets GC, Mavs Gaming ($30,000)

—Field Level Media