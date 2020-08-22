Wizards District Gaming upset Raptors Uprising GC in NBA 2K semis

No team in the three-year history of the NBA 2K League has had a better regular season than the one Raptors Uprising GC forged in 2020.

But it won’t end with a championship.

Fourth-seeded Wizards District Gaming upset the top-seed Raptors in the NBA 2K League semifinals on Saturday with a 2-0 sweep. The Raptors were a perfect 16-0 in the regular season, and also won the league’s The Tipoff and The Turn tournaments during the season.

The Raptors didn’t lose a match all season, and were 50-8 overall in single-game matchups.

“This win wasn’t just for us, that was for the whole league,” said John “JBM” Mascone, who averaged 21.5 points and 5.5 assists on Saturday for the Wizards.

In the other semifinal, third-seeded Warriors Gaming Squad swept second-seeded Jazz Gaming 2-0. The Warriors were the top seed in the 2019 edition of the NBA 2K League Playoffs, but were upset before claiming the championship.

“We thought we were the best team last year, and didn’t get it done,” said the Warriors’ Charlie “CB13” Bostwick. “We still think we’re the best team in the league.”

The Wizards and Warriors will square off in the NBA 2K League Finals on Friday in a best-of-five series beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The $920,000 playoffs featured the top nine teams from the regular season, plus Blazer5, who won last week’s The Ticket Tournament. The tournament champion will earn $420,000 with the remaining $500,000 divided among the other nine teams in the tournament.

The Wizards won a pair of close games to upend the Raptors. Ryan “Dayfri” Conger had 14 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and six blocks to power the Wizards in a 70-66 win in the opener. Justin “Just_Awkward” Howell had 20 points and five assists.

JBM piled up 28 points and seven assists to lead the way in a 65-57 win in the second game, including a clinching 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining. The Raptors’ Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey, considered a front-runner for league MVP honors, averaged 28.5 points and 8.5 assists in the two games.

The Warriors took out the Jazz via scores of 87-61 and 71-66. CB13 sizzled the nets for 35 points in the opener, and then topped it with 40 points in the clincher. Samuel “Gradient” Sayyers added 16.5 points and 3.5 steals per game.

Spencer “Ria” Wyman (15.5 points, 11.5 rebounds) and Kimanni “Splashy” Ingram (22.5 points) led the Jazz.

NBA 2K League playoff prize pool:

2. ($150,000)

3-4. Raptors Uprising GC, Jazz Gaming ($75,000)

5-8. Kings Guard Gaming, Bucks Gaming, Hornets Venom GT, Blazer5 Gaming ($35,000)

9-10. Nets GC, Mavs Gaming ($30,000)

—Field Level Media