NBA 2K League postpones start of season

The NBA 2K League followed the lead of numerous other esports organizations and the NBA itself, halting its schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released Thursday, the NBA 2K League announced it is postponing the start of the upcoming season, which was scheduled for March 24.

“In the coming weeks, NBA 2K League teams will compete in preseason competitions remotely from their team markets as they continue to prepare for the start of the 2020 season,” the league said in the statement.

NBA 2K League managing director Brendan Donohue added in a statement, “The health and well-being of our players, teams and fans is of paramount importance. We will continue to evaluate the situation and do everything possible to bring the excitement of the NBA 2K League to our fans through remote preseason exhibitions and other content.

“We look forward to sharing addition information about these exhibitions and the start of the 2020 season as it becomes available.”

The NBA 2K League regular season had been set to run through July 18, with three in-season special events on the calendar: The Tipoff, March 24-28; The Turn, May 13-15; and The Ticket, July 23-25. The early playoff rounds had be scheduled for July 29-Aug. 1, with the final slated for Aug. 8.

The league is up to 23 teams this year with the addition of two expansion clubs: Hornets Venom GT, an affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, and the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, who will train at the organization’s facility in Los Angeles this year.

T-Wolves Gaming are the reigning NBA 2K League champions. Knicks Gaming won the inaugural title in 2018.

