Blazer5 win The Ticket, lock up final playoff spot

Blazer5 Gaming advanced to the NBA 2K League playoffs on Saturday night, winning a pair of series and knocking off the defending champion T-Wolves Gaming in the final to win The Ticket Tournament.

In winning The Ticket, Blazer5 earned the 10th and final seed in the playoffs.

The Ticket Tournament included 14 of the 23 teams in the league that had not yet already secured a spot in the postseason. The top nine teams in the regular-season standings earned berths in the playoffs. The T-Wolves finished the regular season in 10th place and were thus given the 10th seed and an express trip to The Ticket’s championship game. Blazer5 and 76ers GC were the next two highest-finishing teams in the regular season at 11th and 12th, respectively, and they began Saturday by facing off in the semifinal.

The matchup was hardly a contest, however, as Blazer5 (12-8) swept the 76ers (9-10) in a pair of blowouts, 82-40 and 75-51.

Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser — who was named The Ticket MVP — averaged 29 points and 10 assists, while Stanley “MaJes7ic” Lebron averaged 27 points for Blazer5. Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey dominated inside with 41 rebounds in the two games. Ethan “Radiant” White (17.5 ppg) and Christopher “BreadwinnerLA” Lafanette (17 ppg, nine rpg) paced the 76ers.

The final, however, did deliver, as Blazer5 dropped the first game before winning the next two to get the playoff berth.

In the first game, Michael “BearDaBeast” Key hit a 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left to lift the T-Wolves (8-9) from two down to a 68-67 win.

Blazer5 responded with an 86-55 thumping in Game 2, then pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 66-59 in the deciding game.

Mama Im Dat Man averaged 35.7 points and eight assists in the three games, including a 41-point, nine-assist effort in Game 2. OneWildWalnut averaged 16.3 rebounds in the series. BearDaBeast led the T-Wolves with a 25.7 scoring average in the series.

Mama Im Dat Man finished the tournament with averages of 33 points and 10 assists on 57.5 percent shooting across nine games.

The tournament win also leaves Blazer5 as the only team from Season 1 to make the playoffs in all three seasons of the NBA 2K League.

The playoffs begin Wednesday and run through Aug. 29.

NBA 2K League 2020 playoff seeding

1. Raptors Uprising GC

2. Jazz Gaming

3. Warriors Gaming Squad

4. Wizards District Gaming

5. Kings Guard Gaming

6. Bucks Gaming

7. Mavs Gaming

8. Hornets Venom GT

9. NetsGC

10. Blazer5 Gaming

—Field Level Media