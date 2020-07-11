oFAB leads Celtics Crossover Gaming to first win of season

Point guard Albano “oFAB” Thomallari averaged 38 points and 13 assists on Friday night to lead Celtics Crossover Gaming to their first victory of the season in Week 9 of NBA 2K League play.

The play of oFAB energized Celtics Crossover Gaming to victories of 66-59 and 94-68 over Pacers Gaming in the best-of-three matchup. oFAB had 38 points and nine assists in the first game and 38 points and 17 assists in the second as CCG improved to 1-11.

Point guard Jomar “Jomar” Varela-Escapa scored 20 points in Game 1 for Pacers Gaming (4-8), while power forward Nicolas “Swizurk” Grech tallied a team-best 19 in Game 2.

Point guard Matthew “Bash” Robles stood out as Kings Guard Gaming (9-3) overcame an opening setback to win the next two games and defeat Hawks Talon GC.

Bash averaged 28.7 points and 10.3 assists while helping defeat the Hawks Talon team led by former Kings Guard Gaming point guard Michael “BP” Diaz-Cruz, who averaged 30.7 points and 7.3 assists.

BP made seven 3-pointers and tallied 40 points as Hawks Talon (4-6) posted a 75-71 victory in Game 1. Bash had 24 points and 16 assists.

Bash scored 35 points in Game 2 as KGG posted a 72-63 win. BP had 23 points.

Shooting guard Waseem “Seemo” Talbert stepped up in the decisive 73-60 victory by making eight 3-pointers and scoring 29 points. Bash added 27. BP scored 29 for Hawks Talon.

Pistons GT knocked off Magic Gaming, posting victories of 81-52 and 67-57.

Cody “LYKaPRO” Hart poured in 28 points in the opener and Pistons GT took control with a 20-4 second quarter to open up a 34-18 halftime lead. Brendan “Reizey” Hill scored 27 points for Magic Gaming.

Johnathon “Demon JT” Fields scored 22 points in Game 2. Pistons GT (3-9) led 49-48 after three quarters before outscoring Magic Gaming 18-9 in the final stanza. Reizey led Magic Gaming (4-9) with 19 points and 11 assists.

The scheduled matchup between Jazz Gaming and Cavs Legion GC was postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Week 10 play begins Tuesday with NetsGC facing 76ers GC, Jazz Gaming opposing Mavs Gaming, Warriors Gaming Squad meeting Pistons GT and Hawks Talon GC matching up against Wizards District Gaming.

—Field Level Media