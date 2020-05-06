Raptors throttle 76ers to open NBA 2K League season

After a six-week delay, the 2020 NBA 2K League season tipped off Tuesday night, and it didn’t take 2019 runner-up 76ers GC to learn it is a different season, indeed.

A season after going 11-5 and earning the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, 76ers GC were throttled twice by Raptors Uprising GC, getting swept 79-56 and 103-67. What’s more, some players on Raptors Uprising used the 76ers to post some eye-popping numbers.

Kenneth “KennyGotWork” Hailey followed-up his 26-point performance in the opener with 61 points in the second game. And while KennyGotWork handled much of the scoring for the Raptors, Gerald “Sick One” Knapp handled the rest with a pair of triple-doubles (18 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists in Game 1, 12-14-13 in Game 2).

76ers GC lost to T-Wolves Gaming in a thrilling finals last season, taking the champs to the full five games in a series that included a technical delay of more than three hours.

T-Wolves Gaming tips off their 2020 season Thursday against Hawks Talon GC, who went 5-11 last season. The 2019 finals rematch is scheduled for Week 2.

Originally scheduled to start its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed the start indefinitely on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets.

Each match will be a best-of-three, and the outcome of each three-game series will count as one win or one loss in the standings.

In other action Tuesday, Cavs Legion GC picked up the first win of the season with a sweep of Pacers Gaming, 64-50 and 56-62. The star of the game was Jamie “Strainer” Morales, who scored 51 points in the two games combined. Timothy “oLarry” Anselimo grabbed more than half the Cavs’ rebounds in the series — 27 of 44.

All schedules are set through June 12, with the league saying it will announce the remainder of the schedule, including in-season tournament details, at a later date.

Tuesday’s NBA 2K League scores

Cavs Legion GC def. Pacers Gaming, 2-0

Raptors Uprising def. 76ers GC, 2-0

Kings Guard Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad

Mavs Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC

Wednesday’s NBA 2K League schedule

Pacers Gaming vs. Heat Check Gaming, 7 p.m. ET

Magic Gaming vs. Bucks Gaming, 7 p.m. ET

Hornets Venom GT vs. Cavs Legion GC, 9 p.m. ET

Wizards District Gaming vs. Raptors Uprising GC, 9 p.m. ET

—Field Level Media