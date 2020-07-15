76ers work OT to extend winning streak

Ethan “Radiant” White scored 53 points and dished out eight assists as 76ers GC pulled out an 80-74 overtime win over NetsGC in the decisive third game of an NBA 2K League series Tuesday night.

The Nets’ Josh “Choc” Humphries had 32 points and 12 assists and teammate Aziz “Shuttles” Salem added 22 points and 12 rebounds in the defeat.

The result extended the 76ers’ winning streak to four matches.

The 76ers took the series opener 82-71 behind Radiant’s 55 points. Choc put up 31 points and 11 assists in the loss.

The Nets leveled the series with a 68-58 win thanks to 37 points and 11 assists from Choc plus 12 points and 12 boards from Shuttles. Radiant paced the 76ers with 38 points.

In other Tuesday series as Week 10 began, Jazz Gaming edged Mavs Gaming 2-1, Warriors Gaming Squad took the first game in double overtime en route to a 2-0 sweep of Pistons GT, and Wizards District Gaming downed Hawks Talon GC 2-0.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The Jazz took their first game against the Mavs 72-69. Kimanni “Splashy” Ingram scored 34 points for the Jazz, and teammate Spencer “Ria” Wyman had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Justin “Sherm” Sherman had 30 points for the Mavs, and Peter “PeteBeBallin” Malin contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd’s 16 points led the Mavs to a 59-55 victory in the second game. PeteBeBallin amassed 14 points and 13 rebounds. Splashy put up 20 points, and Ria had 16 points and 19 boards.

The Jazz took the series decider 80-58 thanks to 28 points and nine rebounds from Ria plus 25 points and seven assists from Splashy. Sherm’s 20 points and 12 assists weren’t enough for the Mavs.

The Warriors eked out an 80-79, double-overtime win in Game 1 vs. the Pistons. Charlie “CB13” Bostwick topped the Warriors with 32 points and 15 assists, and teammate Malik “Slaughter” Leisinger had 10 points and 17 rebounds. Johnathon “Demon JT” Fields scored 29 points for the Pistons, who also got 16 points and 10 rebounds from Ramo “Ramo” Radoncic.

The second game was a 92-55 Warriors blowout, with the winners getting double-figure scoring from all five players. CB13 led the way with 43 points and 12 assists, and Slaughter had 14 points and 15 rebounds. Demon JT finished with 21 points, and Ramo matched his first-game output of 16 points and 10 boards.

All five Wizards scored in double figures during an 81-60 rout of the Hawks in Game 1. Maurice “ReeseDaGod” Delaney managed 23 points for the Wizards, and teammate Ryan “Dayfri” Conger had 10 points and 17 boards. Michael “BP” Diaz-Cruz contributed 27 points and seven assists for the Hawks.

John “JBM” Mascone’s 47 points carried the Wizards to a 90-60 blowout in the second game. BP managed 21 points and nine assists, and teammate Levi “Lee” Lamb added 18 points and 13 rebounds.

“Tonight just wasn’t our night,” Hawks coach Wesley Acuff said in a statement. “Both JBM and Dayfri showed us why they’re one of the best pick-and-roll duos in the entire 2K League. We will get back to work and look for ways we can improve as we prepare for Friday’s series against 76ers GC.”

Week 10 continues with four matches Wednesday:

—Heat Check Gaming vs. Magic Gaming

—NetsGC vs. Grizz Gaming

—Wizards District Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming

—Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Bucks Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 12-0

2. Jazz Gaming, 10-2

3. Wizards District Gaming, 9-2

T4. Kings Guard Gaming, 9-3

T4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 9-3

6. Mavs Gaming, 9-5

7. Hornets Venom GT, 7-4

8. NetsGC, 7-5

T9. Bucks Gaming, 6-5

T9. T-Wolves Gaming, 6-5

11. Grizz Gaming, 6-6

12. Knicks Gaming, 6-7

13. Blazer5 Gaming, 5-6

14. Cavs Legion GC, 4-5

15. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-7

16. 76ers GC, 5-8

17. Hawks Talon GC, 4-7

18. Pacers Gaming, 4-8

19. Magic Gaming, 4-9

20. Heat Check Gaming, 3-7

21. Pistons GT, 3-10

22. Lakers Gaming, 2-11

23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-11

