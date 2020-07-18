Buzzer-beater sends Jazz to NBA 2K League playoffs

Lytel “Lotty” Martin drove the lane and scored the winning basket with 0.7 seconds left Friday, and Jazz Gaming edged Grizz Gaming 60-59 in the decisive third game of their series to clinch a spot in the NBA 2K League playoffs.

The second-place Jazz (11-2) are guaranteed one of the 10 playoff spots after downing the Grizz (7-7).

In other action Friday as Week 10 concluded, 76ers GC swept Hawks Talon GC 2-0, and Heat Check Gaming defeated Cavs Legion GC 2-1.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The Jazz got 23 points from Splashy while Lotty scored 12 points in the clinching game. The Grizz’s Zach “Vandi” Vandivier recorded 24 points and nine assists, and teammate Dayvon “GOOFY757” Curry had 18 points and 17 rebounds.

The Grizz won the series opener 74-69 as Vandi notched 35 points and eight assists and GOOFY757 put up 13 points, 20 boards and seven assists. Splashy poured in 40 points in the defeat.

Splashy’s 52 points powered the Jazz to an 86-67 win in the second game. Vandi registered 20 points and seven assists, and GOOFY757 had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The 76ers blitzed the Hawks 85-67 in the first game thanks to 44 points and seven assists from Ethan “Radiant” White. Michael “BP” Diaz-Cruz paced the Hawks with 36 points and eight assists.

Radiant’s 30 points and 12 assists helped the 76ers close out the series with a 67-48 victory. Levi “Lee” Lamb led the Hawks with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

The result was the 76ers’ fifth consecutive win.

“76ers GC’s coach (Jeff) Terrell is one of the best in the league, and his team showed tonight why they’ve had success in turning their season around,” Hawks coach Wesley Acuff said in a statement.

The Heat opened with a 79-54 win over the Cavs. Juan “Hotshot” Gonzalez put up 29 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat, and teammate Abdafatah “TBShiftay” Noman had 25 points and five steals. Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo led the Cavs with 19 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

The Cavs drew level with an 81-58 decision behind a triple-double from oLARRY — 10 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. Frederick “Doza” Mendoza added 38 points for the Cavs while TBShiftay topped the Heat with 24 points.

The Heat closed out the series with a 71-64 triumph. TBShiftay scored 22 points, teammate Glenn “GlennRatty” Wilkerson had 20 points, and Hotshot amassed 10 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. Doza finished with 25 points and seven assists, and oLARRY logged 23 points and 14 rebounds.

The NBA 2K League will pause the regular season next week to play The Turn tournament. The top nine seeds (No. 1 Raptors Uprising GC, No. 2 Jazz Gaming, No. 3 Wizards District Gaming, No. 4 Warriors Gaming Squad, No. 5 Kings Guard Gaming, No. 6 Mavs Gaming, No. 7 Hornets Venom GT, No. 8 T-Wolves Gaming and No. 9 NetsGC) receive first-round byes in the $260,000 event.

The opening-round matchups on Wednesday:

—No. 10 Bucks Gaming vs. No. 23 Celtics Crossover Gaming

—No. 11 Grizz Gaming vs. No. 22 Lakers Gaming

—No. 12 Knicks Gaming vs. No. 21 Pistons GT

—No. 13 Blazer5 Gaming vs. No. 20 Pacers Gaming

—No. 14 76ers GC vs. No. 19 Heat Check Gaming

—No. 15 Cavs Legion GC vs. No. 18 Hawks Talon GC

—No. 16 Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai vs. No. 17 Magic Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 13-0

2. Jazz Gaming, 11-2

3. Wizards District Gaming, 10-2

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 10-3

5. Kings Guard Gaming, 9-4

6. Mavs Gaming, 10-5

7. Hornets Venom GT, 7-4

8. T-Wolves Gaming, 6-5

T9. NetsGC, 7-6

T9. Bucks Gaming, 7-6

11. Grizz Gaming, 7-7

12. Knicks Gaming, 6-7

13. Blazer5 Gaming, 5-6

14. 76ers GC, 6-8

15. Cavs Legion GC, 4-6

16. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-8

17. Magic Gaming, 5-9

T18. Hawks Talon GC, 4-8

T18. Heat Check Gaming, 4-8

20. Pacers Gaming, 4-10

21. Pistons GT, 3-10

22. Lakers Gaming, 2-11

23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-11

—Field Level Media