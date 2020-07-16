Grizz overtake Nets in NBA 2K League action

Zach “Vandi” Vandivier poured in 54 points and added seven assists as Grizz Gaming defeated NetsGC 90-69 to complete a come-from-behind series win on Wednesday in NBA 2K League action.

The Nets took the first game of the best-of-three set 80-72 before the Grizz rallied to level the series with a 64-52 victory.

The other three Wednesday matchups were all 2-0 sweeps. Magic Gaming topped Heat Check Gaming, Wizards District Gaming beat Pacers Gaming, and Warriors Gaming Squad downed Bucks Gaming.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

In the Grizz’s decisive win, Dayvon “GOOFY757” Curry contributed 13 points and 19 rebounds. Josh “Choc” Humphries had 21 points and eight assists for the Nets, and Aziz “Shuttles” Salem finished with 10 points and 12 boards.

The Nets claimed the opener behind 31 points and 14 assists from Choc. Shuttles added 16 points and 18 rebounds. Vandi paced the Grizz with 47 points and eight assists.

Vandi’s 27 points and eight assists were the difference in Game 2. Choc compiled 20 points and 10 assists, and Shuttles put up 12 points and 21 rebounds.

Brendan “Reizey” Hill scored 43 points and handed out eight assists as the Magic beat the Heat 81-65 in the first game. Juan “Hotshot” Gonzalez topped the Heat with 24 points and 14 rebounds.

The Magic capped the sweep with an 80-64 decision thanks to 53 points from Reizey. Daniel “DT” Tlais piled up 14 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Magic. Glenn “GlennRatty” Wilkerson led the Heat with 22 points and 11 assists, and Hotshot had 15 points and 12 assists.

The Wizards routed the Pacers 86-58 in the opener behind 32 points and 11 assists from John “JBM” Mascone plus 24 points and five steals from Justin “Just_Awkward” Howell. Bobby “Bobby Buckets” Jones Jr. recorded 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Pacers.

JBM’s 25 points and nine assists powered the Wizards to a series-clinching, 76-63 victory. Ryan “Dayfri” Conger managed 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards. Jomar “Jomar” Varela-Escapa had 27 points and eight assists for the Pacers, and Bobby Buckets amassed 16 points and 15 boards.

Alex “Bsmoove” Reese scored 22 points as the Warriors eked out a 74-73 win over the Bucks in Game 1. Malik “Slaughter” Leisinger totaled 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Warriors. The Bucks got 38 points from Reginald “Regg” Nash plus 12 points and 15 boards from Tyler “Plondo” Lay.

Charlie “CB13” Bostwick racked up 28 points and 13 assists in the Warriors’ match-ending, 79-53 win. Alex “Bsmoove” Reese scored 24 points for the Warriors, and Slaughter had 10 points and 16 rebounds. Regg led the Bucks with 28 points, seven assists and five steals.

Week 10 continues with three matches Thursday:

—Pacers Gaming vs. Raptors Uprising GC

—Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai vs. Mavs Gaming

—Kings Guard Gaming vs. Bucks Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 12-0

T2. Jazz Gaming, 10-2

T2. Wizards District Gaming, 10-2

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 10-3

5. Kings Guard Gaming, 9-3

6. Mavs Gaming, 9-5

7. Hornets Venom GT, 7-4

8. T-Wolves Gaming, 6-5

T9. Grizz Gaming, 7-6

T9. NetsGC, 7-6

11. Bucks Gaming, 6-6

12. Knicks Gaming, 6-7

13. Blazer5 Gaming, 5-6

14. Cavs Legion GC, 4-5

15. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-7

16. 76ers GC, 5-8

17. Hawks Talon GC, 4-7

18. Magic Gaming, 5-9

19. Pacers Gaming, 4-9

20. Heat Check Gaming, 3-8

21. Pistons GT, 3-10

22. Lakers Gaming, 2-11

23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-11

—Field Level Media