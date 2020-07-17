Raptors stay perfect with historic win at NBA 2K League

Raptors Uprising GC set a single-game record with 112 points en route to a sweep of Pacers Gaming on Thursday to remain the only undefeated team in the NBA 2K League this season.

The Raptors (13-0) extended their lead atop the standings over the Jazz and Wizards (both 10-2), pummeling the Pacers (4-10) in the best-of-three series with victories of 112-62 and 95-80.

In Thursday’s other matchups, Bucks Gaming (7-6) survived a wild series with a late 3-pointer for a 2-1 win over Kings Guard Gaming (9-4), and Mavs Gaming (10-5) swept the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai (5-8).

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

Raptors Uprising’s record victory included a 38-point fourth quarter, and point guard Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey finished with team highs of 44 points and 10 assists. Center Gerald “Sick One” Knapp had 26 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks, while power forward Jake “Legit 973” Knapp chipped in 16 points, six assists, six steals and five rebounds.

Kenny Got Work erupted again in the second game, totaling 41 points and nine assists, while Sick One racked up 21 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and four steals. The Pacers were led by point guard Jomar “Jomar” Varela-Escapa with 39 points and eight assists.

The Bucks squandered a six-point lead in the final 90 seconds against Kings Guard, in part because of two turnovers in the final 40 seconds, but point guard Reginald “Regg” Nash came to the rescue.

After Kings power forward Yusuf “Yusuf_Scarbz” Abdulla made one of two free throws to take a 73-71 lead with 14.2 seconds left, Regg dribbled into an uncontested 3-pointer from the right wing, seizing a one-point lead with seven seconds left. After a timeout, Kings Guard point guard Matthew “Bash” Robles dribbled before making a late pass to Connor “Dat Boy Shotz” Rodrigues, who couldn’t get an attempt off before the buzzer, sealing the Bucks 74-73 win.

Regg finished with game highs of 27 points and 12 assists in the win, but that wasn’t his best performance of the night. In Game 1, he went off for 50 points and eight assists, making 22 of 28 field-goal attempts including 5 of 7 from 3-point range in an 84-78 win.

The Kings cruised in Game 2, winning 63-48 behind 27 points and eight assists from Bash, who had put up 33 and 8, respectively, in Game 1. Regg was held to 12 points and 10 assists in Game 2, missing all three 3-point attempts.

Mavs Gaming cruised in their sweep of Gen.G, winning 85-56 and 80-61.

Point guard Justin “Sherm” Sherman was nearly perfect in the first game, racking up 32 points on 15-of-18 shooting along with 13 assists, with both totals marking game highs. Shooting guard Moustapha “ByAnyMeansMo” Saab had 27 points and five assists.

In the second game, the Tigers got 36 points and five assists from point guard Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White, but four of five Mavs scored at least 14 points. Sherm had 24 points and 10 assists, and small forward Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd scored 22.

Week 10 wraps up with three matches Friday:

—Hawks Talon GC vs. 76ers GC

—Cavs Legion GC vs. Heat Check Gaming

—Jazz Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 13-0

T2. Jazz Gaming, 10-2

T2. Wizards District Gaming, 10-2

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 10-3

5. Kings Guard Gaming, 9-4

6. Mavs Gaming, 10-5

7. Hornets Venom GT, 7-4

8. T-Wolves Gaming, 6-5

T9. Grizz Gaming, 7-6

T9. NetsGC, 7-6

T9. Bucks Gaming, 7-6

12. Knicks Gaming, 6-7

13. Blazer5 Gaming, 5-6

14. Cavs Legion GC, 4-5

T15. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-8

T15. 76ers GC, 5-8

17. Hawks Talon GC, 4-7

18. Magic Gaming, 5-9

19. Pacers Gaming, 4-10

20. Heat Check Gaming, 3-8

21. Pistons GT, 3-10

22. Lakers Gaming, 2-11

23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-11

—Field Level Media