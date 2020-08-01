Hornets, Blazer5 register key NBA 2K victories

Hornets Venom GT and Blazer5 Gaming enhanced their chances of reaching the NBA 2K League playoffs by earning wins Friday night as Week 11 of the regular season concluded.

The seventh-place Hornets (8-6) swept the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 2-0, and ninth-place Blazer5 (7-6) edged Pistons GT 2-1.

The top nine teams in the standings after 16 matches will earn playoff berths. The other 14 teams will compete for the 10th and final playoff berth in The Ticket Tournament.

In other action Friday, Hawks Talon GC downed Cavs Legion GC 2-0, and Warriors Gaming Squad defeated Grizz Gaming 2-0.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The Hornets edged the Tigers 72-70, then sealed the series with a 71-59 victory. Justin “Snubby” Stemerman averaged 24.5 points and 10 assists for the Hornets. Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White produced 22 points and seven assists per game for Gen.G.

Blazer5 bookended 88-76 and 104-74 wins over the Pistons around a 73-70 defeat. Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser contributed 38.3 points and 7.3 assists per game for Blazer5. The Pistons’ Ramo “Ramo” Radoncic put up 33 points and five assists per game.

The Hawks posted 73-63 and 69-67 victories over the Cavs behind averages of 28.5 points and 9.5 assists from Michael “BP” Diaz-Cruz.

“Tonight, we played really well together, and most importantly, we made the extra pass when it mattered most,” Hawks coach Wesley Acuff said in a statement. “Even though we were down in the second game, we continued to play with high effort, and it was why we came away with the win as time expired.”

The Warriors raced past the Grizz 83-55 before eking out a 45-44 win to seal the series. Charlie “CB13” Bostwick averaged 22.5 points, 10 assists and 4.5 steals per game for the Warriors. Zach “Vandi” Vandivier poured in 27 points per game for the Grizz.

Week 12 tips off Tuesday with five matches:

—Cavs Legion GC vs. Kings Guard Gaming

—Magic Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming

—Knicks Gaming vs. NetsGC

—Pistons GT vs. Jazz Gaming

—T-Wolves Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage (x-clinched playoff spot)

x-1. Raptors Uprising GC, 15-0

x-2. Wizards District Gaming, 12-2

x-3. Jazz Gaming, 11-2

x-4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 13-3

T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 10-5

T5. Mavs Gaming, 10-5

T7. Bucks Gaming, 8-6

T7. Hornets Venom GT, 8-6

T9. Blazer5 Gaming, 7-6

T9. T-Wolves Gaming, 7-6

11. NetsGC, 7-7

12. Knicks Gaming, 7-8

13. Grizz Gaming, 7-9

T14. 76ers GC, 6-8

T14. Hawks Talon GC, 6-8

16. Magic Gaming, 5-9

T17. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-10

T17. Cavs Legion GC, 4-8

19. Heat Check Gaming, 4-10

20. Pacers Gaming, 4-11

21. Pistons GT, 3-11

22. Lakers Gaming, 3-12

23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-12

—Field Level Media