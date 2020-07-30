Raptors earn record-tying 14th consecutive NBA 2K win

Raptors Uprising GC eked out a two-game victory over Kings Guard Gaming on Wednesday to improve to 14-0 in the NBA 2K League, tying the record for the longest single-season winning streak in the competition’s three-year history.

The first-place Raptors won the opening game 64-63, then sealed the best-of-three match with a 92-89 decision in double overtime.

The Raptors matched the mark of a 14-game winning streak set by Blazer5 Gaming in 2019. They would break the record if they beat Lakers Gaming on Thursday.

In other Week 11 matches Wednesday, Blazer5 came from behind to beat Cavs Legion GC 2-1, Knicks Gaming swept Pacers Gaming 2-0, Lakers Gaming topped Heat Check Gaming 2-1, and T-Wolves Gaming nipped Hornets Venom GT 2-1.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The Raptors held on for a one-point win in their opener behind 32 points from Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey plus 12 points and 14 rebounds from Gerald “Sick One” Knapp. Matthew “Bash” Robles led the Kings with 24 points and seven rebounds.

In the second game, Kenny Got Work piled up 51 points and eight assists while Sick One had 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Bash notched 42 points and 11 assists.

The Cavs opened with a 67-58 victory, but Blazer5 rallied for 84-67 and 80-57 wins. Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser averaged 29 points and 10.3 assists for Blazer5 while Frederick “Doza” Mendoza put up 30.3 points per game for the Cavs.

The Knicks handled the Pacers 76-59 and 71-67, getting 31 points and eight assists per game from Christopher “Duck” Charles. The Pacers’ Eddy “BOHIO” Perez averaged 19 points and 7.5 assists.

The Lakers posted a 67-57 win over the Heat in Game 1, dropped the second game 78-65, then sealed the series with a 76-64 decision. Sten “SAV” Valge-Saar put up 41.3 points and nine assists per game for the Lakers. Abdafatah “TBShiftay” Noman averaged 26.7 points and seven assists for the Heat.

The T-Wolves won 68-66, lost 60-58 and won 69-65 in a tight match against the Hornets. Michael “BearDaBeast” Key averaged 29.3 points and seven assists for the T-Wolves. Justin “Snubby” Stemerman contributed 26 points and four assists per game for the Hornets.

Week 11 continues Thursday with four matches:

—Raptors Uprising GC vs. Lakers Gaming

—Wizards District Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai

—Bucks Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming

—Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 14-0

T2. Jazz Gaming, 11-2

T2. Wizards District Gaming, 11-2

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 11-3

T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 10-5

T5. Mavs Gaming, 10-5

T7. Bucks Gaming, 7-6

T7. Hornets Venom GT, 7-6

T7. T-Wolves Gaming, 7-6

T10. Grizz Gaming, 7-7

T10. NetsGC, 7-7

T10. Blazer5 Gaming, 6-6

13. Knicks Gaming, 7-8

14. 76ers GC, 6-8

T15. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-8

T15. Hawks Talon GC, 5-8

17. Cavs Legion GC, 4-7

18. Magic Gaming, 5-9

19. Heat Check Gaming, 4-10

20. Pacers Gaming, 4-11

21. Pistons GT, 3-10

22. Lakers Gaming, 3-11

23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-11

