Raptors make NBA 2K League history with 15-0 start

Raptors Uprising GC picked up a two-game victory over Lakers Gaming on Thursday to set NBA 2K League history.

The Raptors improved to a league-leading 15-0 in the league, establishing the record for the longest single-season winning streak in the competition’s three-year history. The Raptors’ 15 wins are also the most in a regular season in league history.

The Raptors won the opening game 90-86, then blitzed the Lakers 99-68 to sweep the best-of-three match.

The previous winning-streak record was a 14-game run by Blazer5 Gaming in 2019.

In other Week 11 matches Thursday, Wizards District Gaming swept the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 2-0, Bucks Gaming dispatched Grizz Gaming 2-0, and the Warriors Gaming Squad kept the theme going with a 2-0 win over Celtics Crossover Gaming.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The Raptors won the opener in their series thanks to 42 points and 11 assists from Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey while Maurice “ReeceMode” Flowers added 16 points. Sten “SAV” Valge-Saar led the Lakers with 36 points and 16 assists.

Kenny Got Work closed out the series with 36 points, 14 assists and eight steals in the second game while Gerald “Sick One” Knapp added 28 points and 11 rebounds. SAV put up 22 points and 13 assists for the Lakers.

The Wizards had no trouble with the Tigers, winning 86-62 and 68-57. John “JBM” Mascone averaged 34 points and eight assists per game to lead the Wizards. Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White averaged 17.5 points and 9.5 assists for Gen.g.

The Bucks posted wins of 71-68 and 85-70 to dispatch the Grizz. Reginald “Regg” Nash averaged 29.5 points and nine assists per game to lead the Bucks. Zach “Vandi” Vandivier paced the Grizz with averages of 32 points and six assists.

The Warriors, who have already clinched a playoff spot, raced past the Celtics thanks to a monster performance from Charlie “CB13” Bostwick. The Warriors picked up the sweep with wins of 83-53 and 96-57 over the last-place Celtics as CB13 averaged 42 points and 11 assists per game.

Week 11 wraps up Friday with four matches:

—Hawks Talon GC vs. Cavs Legion GC

—Pistons GT vs. Blazer5 Gaming

—Grizz Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad

—Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai vs. Hornets Venom GT

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage (x-clinched playoff spot)

x-1. Raptors Uprising GC, 15-0

x-2. Wizards District Gaming, 12-2

x-3. Jazz Gaming, 11-2

x-4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 12-3

T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 10-5

T5. Mavs Gaming, 10-5

7. Bucks Gaming, 8-6

T8. Hornets Venom GT, 7-6

T8. T-Wolves Gaming, 7-6

T10. NetsGC, 7-7

T10. Blazer5 Gaming, 6-6

T12. Grizz Gaming, 7-8

T12. Knicks Gaming, 7-8

14. 76ers GC, 6-8

15. Cavs Legion GC, 4-7

16. Hawks Talon GC, 5-8

T17. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-9

T17. Magic Gaming, 5-9

19. Heat Check Gaming, 4-10

20. Pacers Gaming, 4-11

21. Pistons GT, 3-10

22. Lakers Gaming, 3-12

23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-12

—Field Level Media