Wizards, Warriors seal NBA 2K League playoff bids

Wizards District Gaming and Warriors Gaming Squad earned tight victories Tuesday to clinch berths in the NBA 2K League playoffs.

The Wizards (11-2) lost their first game before rallying for a 2-1 series win over NetsGC. The Warriors (11-3) posted a 2-1 series victory over T-Wolves Gaming.

The first-place Raptors Uprising GC (13-0) and Jazz Gaming (11-2), both idle Tuesday, had already clinched playoff spots.

In other Tuesday night action as Week 11 began, Kings Guard Gaming topped Knicks Gaming 2-1, Celtics Crossover Gaming edged Heat Check Gaming 2-1, and Hawks Talon GC swept Hornets Venom GT 2-0.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The Nets opened with a 68-66 victory before the Wizards bounced back for 75-72 and 74-62 wins. John “JBM” Mascone guided the Wizards with averages of 28.3 points and 6.7 assists per game. Josh “Choc” Humphries put up 37.3 points and 7.3 assists per game for the Nets.

The Warriors sandwiched 62-59 and 70-57 victories around a 58-56 loss to the T-Wolves. Charlie “CB13” Bostwick paced the Warriors with averages of 27.7 points and nine assists. The T-Wolves got 26.7 points and 6.7 assists per game from Michael “BearDaBeast” Key.

The Kings beat the Knicks 72-65, fell 60-59, then sealed the series with a 68-45 decision. Yusuf “Yusuf_Scarbz” Abdulla averaged 12.3 points, 16.7 rebounds and five assists for the Kings. Christopher “Duck” Charles put up 21.7 points and five assists per game for the Knicks.

The Celtics eked out a 63-61 win over the Heat, dropped the middle game 58-52, but claimed their second series victory of the season with a 61-59 triumph. Tamer “Bulleyy” Mustafa contributed 21.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Celtics. The Heat’s Glenn “GlennRatty” Wilkerson averaged 22.3 points and four assists.

The Hawks defeated the Hornets 76-73 and 69-60 thanks to 24.5 points and 7.5 assists per game from Michael “BP” Diaz-Cruz. The Hornets’ Justin “Snubby” Stemerman averaged 40.5 points and five assists.

Week 11 continues Wednesday with five matches:

—Blazer5 Gaming vs. Cavs Legion GC

—Pacers Gaming vs. Knicks Gaming

—Lakers Gaming vs. Heat Check Gaming

—Raptors Uprising GC vs. Kings Guard Gaming

—T-Wolves Gaming vs. Hornets Venom GT

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 13-0

T2. Jazz Gaming, 11-2

T2. Wizards District Gaming, 11-2

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 11-3

5. Kings Guard Gaming, 10-4

6. Mavs Gaming, 10-5

7. Hornets Venom GT, 7-5

8. Bucks Gaming, 7-6

T9. Grizz Gaming, 7-7

T9. NetsGC, 7-7

T9. T-Wolves Gaming, 6-6

12. Blazer5 Gaming, 5-6

T13. Knicks Gaming, 6-8

T13. 76ers GC, 6-8

15. Cavs Legion GC, 4-6

T16. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-8

T16. Hawks Talon GC, 5-8

18. Magic Gaming, 5-9

19. Heat Check Gaming, 4-9

20. Pacers Gaming, 4-10

21. Pistons GT, 3-10

T22. Lakers Gaming, 2-11

T22. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-11

—Field Level Media