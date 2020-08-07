Bucks break NBA 2K League scoring mark, seal playoff bid

Bucks Gaming set the NBA 2K League’s single-game scoring record and clinched a playoff berth Thursday with a 2-0 sweep of Lakers Gaming.

The Bucks (9-6) sealed their series with a 133-83 rout of the last-place Lakers (3-13), scoring 50 points in the fourth quarter. Aaron “Arooks” Rookwood notched 55 points; Reginald “Regg” Nash added 54 points, 20 assists and five steals; and Tyler “Plondo” Lay had a triple-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Heat Check Gaming (5-10) rallied past Hornets Venom GT for a 2-1 series win, but the Hornets (9-7) still clinched a playoff berth.

In other Thursday action, Blazer5 Gaming (8-8) were eliminated from playoff contention with a 2-1 loss to 76ers Gaming (7-8). T-Wolves Gaming (8-8) took a 2-0 loss to Magic Gaming (7-9), but the T-Wolves still would sneak into the playoffs on a tiebreaker if the 76ers top Wizards District Gaming.

But if the Wizards beat the 76ers, then NetsGC (8-8) would get the ninth and final automatic playoff position.

Jazz Gaming (14-2) edged Cavs Legion GC (4-11) with a 2-1 series win, and the Gen.G Tigers (6-10) of Shanghai topped Pistons GT (4-12) with a 2-0 sweep.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The top nine teams in the standings after 16 matches will earn playoff berths. The other 14 teams will compete for the 10th and final postseason spot in The Ticket Tournament.

The Bucks, who began the night with a 94-66 win over the Lakers, got an average of 44 points and 17 assists from Regg. In the second game, the Bucks topped the single-game scoring record that had been set the night before when the Jazz routed the Cavs 113-56.

The Hornets defeated the Heat 78-54 before the Heat came back for 75-70 and 61-58 victories. The Heat’s Juan “Hotshot” Gonzalez averaged 13 points and 16 rebounds while the Hornets’ Justin “Snubby” Stemerman produced 32 points and 5.7 assists per game.

The 76ers opened with a 92-59 win before Blazer5 leveled the series with a 77-73 decision. The finale was an 83-68 76ers win behind a triple-double from Christopher “BreadwinnerLA” Lafanette (10 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists). The 76ers’ Ethan “Radiant” White averaged 29.7 points and 12 rebounds while Blazer5’s Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser put up 37.3 points and five assists per game.

The Magic got past the T-Wolves 61-53 and 70-51 behind averages of 25 points and 9.5 assists from Brendan “Reizey” Hill. Michael “BearDaBeast” Key contributed 26 points and six assists per game for the T-Wolves.

The Jazz beat the Cavs 89-65, lost 79-64, then recovered to claim the third game 91-55. Kimanni “Splashy” Ingram logged 34 points and nine assists per game for the Jazz. Frederick “Doza” Mendoza managed 17 points per game for the Cavs.

The Tigers got past the Pistons 93-75 and 76-68 as Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White put up 24 points and 18 assists per game. The Pistons were powered by Ramo “Ramo” Radoncic’s 40 points and five assists per game.

Four regular-season matches remain to be played Friday:

—76ers Gaming vs. Wizards District Gaming

—Cavs Legion GC vs. Raptors Uprising GC

—Heat Check Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC

—Mavs Gaming vs. Bucks Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage (x-clinched playoff spot)

x-1. Raptors Uprising GC, 15-0

x-2. Jazz Gaming, 14-2

x-3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 13-3

x-4. Wizards District Gaming, 12-3

X-5. Kings Guard Gaming, 11-5

X-6. Mavs Gaming, 10-5

x-7. Bucks Gaming, 9-6

x-8. Hornets Venom GT, 9-7

T9. Blazer5 Gaming, 8-8

T9. NetsGC, 8-8

T9. T-Wolves Gaming, 8-8

12. 76ers GC, 7-8

T13. Grizz Gaming, 7-9

T13. Knicks Gaming, 7-9

T13. Magic Gaming, 7-9

16. Hawks Talon GC, 6-9

17. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 6-10

18. Heat Check Gaming, 5-10

19. Cavs Legion GC, 4-11

T20. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 4-12

T20. Pacers Gaming, 4-12

T20. Pistons GT, 4-12

23. Lakers Gaming, 3-13

—Field Level Media