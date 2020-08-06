Hornets, Blazer5 post key NBA 2K League wins

Hornets Venom GT and Blazer5 Gaming each earned 2-1 series wins Wednesday to boost their chances of reaching the NBA 2K League playoffs.

The Hornets (9-6) beat NetsGC (8-8), who could have clinched a playoff berth with a victory, and Blazer5 (8-7) got past Wizards District Gaming (12-3), who already are assured of reaching the postseason.

Second-place Jazz Gaming (13-2) damaged the playoff hopes of T-Wolves Gaming (8-7) with a 2-0 sweep. In the night’s other match, Celtics Crossover Gaming (4-12) produced a 2-1 win over Hawks Talon GC (6-9) to escape a tie for last place.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The top nine teams in the standings after 16 matches will earn playoff berths. The other 14 teams will compete for the 10th and final postseason spot in The Ticket Tournament.

The top six teams have clinched a playoff spot. The Hornets (9-6) and Bucks Gaming (8-6) sit in seventh and eighth place, respectively, and both would make the playoffs if they win out.

Blazer5, the T-Wolves, NetsGC, Knicks Gaming (7-9) and Grizz Gaming (7-9) are in a tight pack right at the postseason cutoff line.

The Hornets sandwiched 70-56 and 79-70 wins around a 67-64 loss to the Nets. Xavier “Type” Vescovi had an 11-point, 18-round, 18-assist triple-double for the Hornets in the second game and finished with averages of 15 points, 14 rebounds and 7.3 assists in the series. Josh “Choc” Humphries averaged 27 points and 10.3 assists for the Nets.

Blazer5 opened with a 69-66 victory over the Wizards, dropped the second game 89-47, then cruised to a 99-59 decision in the series finale. Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser averaged 32.3 points and 7.7 assists for Blazer5. The Wizards’ John “JBM” Mascone put up 33.7 points and 6.3 assists per game.

The Jazz downed the T-Wolves 73-53 and 78-59 behind 15 points, 15.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from Spencer “Ria” Wyman. The T-Wolves’ Michael “BearDaBeast” Key averaged 18.5 points.

The Hawks took their first game 68-65 before the Celtics rallied for 63-61 and 77-67 wins. Sheriff “FT” Cruz, signed by the Celtics earlier in the day, put up 50 point in the final game and averaged 36.3 points on the night. Michael “BP” Diaz-Cruz contributed 25 points and 12.3 assists per game for the Hawks.

Week 12 continues Thursday with six matches:

—Cavs Legion GC vs. Jazz Gaming

—Bucks Gaming vs. Lakers Gaming

—Hornets Venom GT vs. Heat Check Gaming

—Blazer5 Gaming vs. 76ers GC

—Magic Gaming vs. T-Wolves Gaming

—Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai vs. Pistons GT

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage (x-clinched playoff spot)

x-1. Raptors Uprising GC, 15-0

x-2. Jazz Gaming, 13-2

x-3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 13-3

x-4. Wizards District Gaming, 12-3

X-5. Kings Guard Gaming, 11-5

X-6. Mavs Gaming, 10-5

7. Hornets Venom GT, 9-6

8. Bucks Gaming, 8-6

T9. Blazer5 Gaming, 8-7

T9. T-Wolves Gaming, 8-7

11. NetsGC, 8-8

T12. Grizz Gaming, 7-9

T12. Knicks Gaming, 7-9

14. 76ers GC, 6-8

T15. Hawks Talon GC, 6-9

T15. Magic Gaming, 6-9

17. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-10

T18. Cavs Legion GC, 4-10

T18. Heat Check Gaming, 4-10

T20. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 4-12

T20. Pacers Gaming, 4-12

T22. Lakers Gaming, 3-12

T22. Pistons GT, 3-12

—Field Level Media