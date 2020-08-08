Raptors cap perfect NBA 2K League regular season

Raptors Uprising GC completed the first undefeated regular season in the NBA 2K League’s three-year history, finishing 16-0 after a 2-0 series sweep of Cavs Legion GC on Friday.

In other action on the last night of the regular season, idle NetsGC (8-8) clinched a playoff berth when Wizards District Gaming (13-3) posted a 2-1 win over already-eliminated 76ers Gaming (7-9). T-Wolves Gaming and Blazer5 Gaming also went 8-8, but NetsGC advance thanks to a tiebreaker.

Bucks Gaming (10-6) rallied for a 2-1 victory over Mavs Gaming (10-6) to move up to the sixth seed for the playoffs. And in a match involving two non-playoff teams, Hawks Talon GC swept Heat Check Gaming 2-0.

Each regular-season match was a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The top nine teams in the standings earn automatic playoff berths. The other 14 teams will compete for the 10th and final postseason spot in The Ticket Tournament. The 10th-place T-Wolves will automatically head to the final of The Ticket, with 13 clubs vying for the right to oppose them.

The Raptors continued a perfect season that has seen them win both of the league’s in-season tournaments, The Tipoff and The Turn. On Friday, they routed the Cavs 95-67 and 90-47. Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey averaged 44.5 points and 7.5 assists for the Raptors. Frederick “Doza” Mendoza put up 21.5 points and five assists per game for the Cavs.

Kenny Got Work tweeted postmatch, “16-0 man! That’s basically impossible, especially playing against the best NBA2K players in the world. Whether online or LAN, we’ve been putting the work in and I’m proud of these guys. The job obviously isn’t finished but I promise I’m not done”

The Wizards opened with a 64-51 win over the 76ers, dropped the second game 71-67, but claimed the finale 75-60. John “JBM” Mascone averaged 24.3 points and seven assists for the Wizards. The 76ers’ Ethan “Radiant” White contributed 28.3 points and 6.3 assists per game.

The Mavs took their series opener 62-60, but the Bucks came back for 79-58 and 81-72 victories. Reginald “Regg” Nash gave the Bucks 23.3 points and 10 assists per game while Peter “PeteBeBallin” Malin averaged 13.3 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hawks handled the Heat 68-59 and 79-70 as Michael “BP” Diaz-Cruz averaged 34 points and 11 assists. Abdafatah “TBShiftay” Noman contributed 28 points and 4.5 steals per game for the Heat.

NBA 2K League final regular-season standings (x-clinched playoff spot)

x-1. Raptors Uprising GC, 16-0

x-2. Jazz Gaming, 14-2

x-3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 13-3

x-4. Wizards District Gaming, 13-3

X-5. Kings Guard Gaming, 11-5

x-6. Bucks Gaming, 10-6

X-7. Mavs Gaming, 10-6

x-8. Hornets Venom GT, 9-7

X-9. NetsGC, 8-8

10. T-Wolves Gaming, 8-8

11. Blazer5 Gaming, 8-8

T12. 76ers GC, 7-9

T12. Grizz Gaming, 7-9

T12. Hawks Talon GC, 7-9

T12. Knicks Gaming, 7-9

T12. Magic Gaming, 7-9

17. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 6-10

18. Heat Check Gaming, 5-11

T19. Cavs Legion GC, 4-12

T19. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 4-12

T19. Pacers Gaming, 4-12

T22. Lakers Gaming, 3-13

T22. Pistons GT, 3-13

—Field Level Media