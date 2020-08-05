T-Wolves post crucial NBA 2K League victory

T-Wolves Gaming forced a three-way tie for the last automatic NBA 2K League playoff berth with a win Tuesday on the first night of Week 12.

The T-Wolves started the night deadlocked with Blazer5 Gaming with identical 7-6 records, but they parlayed a 2-0 series win into a tie for eighth place in the league standings with Bucks Gaming and Hornets Venom GT. The T-Wolves, Bucks and Hornets all sit at 8-6 with one league match remaining.

The top nine teams in the standings after 16 matches will earn playoff berths. The other 14 teams will compete for the 10th and final playoff berth in The Ticket Tournament.

Blazer5 (7-7) dropped to 11th in the standings with the loss.

The T-Wolves took the first game 75-70, then put away the must-win series with a 88-75 win in the second game with a balanced effort. Michael “BearDaBeast” Key powered decisive win with 34 points and 14 assists, Jordan “JMoney” Martinez added 21 points, and Mihad “Feast” Feratovic added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

In other action Tuesday, Kings Guard Gaming beat Cavs Legion GC 2-0, Magic Gaming dispatched Pacers Gaming 2-0, Jazz Gaming swept Pistons GT 2-0, and NetsGC slipped by Knicks Gaming 2-1.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The Nets lost the opener against the Knicks by a 75-65 count, but rebounded to win the match with wins of 72-69 and 67-60 in the final two games. Christopher “Duck” Charles powered the comeback with 42 points in the finale, and he averaged 35 points for the series. Josh “Choc” Humphries was sensational for the Knicks with averages of 28.3 points and 11.3 assists per game.

The Magic ran out to big first-half leads while cruising past the Pacers 63-58 and 79-60. Magic Gaming held 19-point leads at the half of both games. Brendan “Reizey” Hill averaged 25 points a game for the Magic while Alexander “Profusion” Snowden added 15.5 points per game. Nicolas “Swizurk” Grech led the Pacers with 29.5 points per game.

The Kings picked up 75-66 and 91-68 wins over the Cavs thanks to a huge night from Matthew “Bash” Robles (42 points and 7.5 assists per game). Frederick “Doza” Mendoza led the Cavs with an average of 27.5 points.

The Jazz pulled into a tie for second in the overall league standings with victories of 87-63 and 76-66 over the Pistons. Kimanni “Splashy” Ingram averaged 35 points for the Jazz, and Lytel “Lotty” Martin helped the Jazz start fast with 23 points in the opener. Ramo “Ramo” Radoncic averaged 29.5 points and seven assists for the Pistons.

Week 12 continues Wednesday with four matches:

—Hornets Venom GT vs. NetsGC

—Hawks Talon GC vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

—Wizards District Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

—Jazz Gaming vs. T-Wolves Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage (x-clinched playoff spot)

x-1. Raptors Uprising GC, 15-0

x-T2. Wizards District Gaming, 12-2

x-T2. Jazz Gaming, 12-2

x-4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 13-3

X-5. Kings Guard Gaming, 11-5

X-6. Mavs Gaming, 10-5

T7. Bucks Gaming, 8-6

T7. Hornets Venom GT, 8-6

T7. T-Wolves Gaming, 8-6

10. NetsGC, 8-7

11. Blazer5 Gaming, 7-7

T12. Knicks Gaming, 7-9

T12. Grizz Gaming, 7-9

T14. 76ers GC, 6-8

T14. Hawks Talon GC, 6-8

16. Magic Gaming, 6-9

17. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-10

T18. Cavs Legion GC, 4-10

T18. Heat Check Gaming, 4-10

20. Pacers Gaming, 4-12

T21. Pistons GT, 3-12

T21. Lakers Gaming, 3-12

T21. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 3-12

—Field Level Media