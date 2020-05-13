Mama Im Dat Man carries Blazer5 to opening win

Neadal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser averaged 30.3 points and seven assists to help Blazer5 Gaming come from behind for a win in their NBA 2K League season opener on Tuesday, a 2-1 series victory over Pacers Gaming.

In other Tuesday action as Week 2 got underway, Grizz Gaming lost their season debut 2-0 to Raptors Uprising GC, Bucks Gaming swept Cavs Legion GC 2-0, and Wizards District Gaming rallied to beat Heat Check Gaming 2-1.

Originally scheduled to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play due to the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

In Blazer5’s decisive third game, Mama Im Dat Man produced 35 points and six assists during a 79-69 victory. Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey added 13 points and 14 rebounds for Blazer5 while the Pacers got 21 points from Nicolas “Swizurk” Grech.

The Pacers took the series opener 70-66 behind 24 points from Swizurk plus 10 points and 15 boards from Bryant “WoLF” Colon. Mama Im Dat Man had 31 points and nine assists in the defeat.

Blazer5 leveled the series with a 67-54 decision. Mama Im Dat Man scored 25 points, and OneWildWalnut racked up 21 points and 16 rebounds. Swizurk led the Pacers with 22 points.

The Raptors rolled to two blowout wins against the Grizz, 98-61 and 84-62. Gerald “Sick One” Knapp had a triple-double for the Raptors in the opener, amassing 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. In the second game, he put up 12 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists.

Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey was the Raptors’ leading scorer with a total of 54 points. Zach “Vandi” Vandivier paced the Grizz with 58 points and 13 assists.

Reginald “Regg” Nash had 45 points as the Bucks topped the Cavs 72-66, and the rookie added 40 points as the Bucks finished the sweep with a 63-54 decision.

Regg tweeted, “Its Scary im just getting loose im not even in my bag yet lol.#LockedIn”

William “Strainer” Morales led the Cavs with a combined 52 points.

The Wizards sealed their series with a 69-62 victory over the Heat, getting 28 points and seven assists from rookie John “JBM” Mascone plus 26 points and eight rebounds from Ryan “Dayfri” Conger. Glenn “GlennRatty” Wilkerson contributed 27 points and 10 assists for the Heat in the loss, and teammate Juan “Hotshot” Gonzalez had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

GlennRatty’s 37-point outburst led the Heat to a 65-52 win in the first game. JBM topped the Wizards with 23 points and seven assists in the loss.

The Wizards took the second game 65-49, with JBM scoring 24 points and Dayfri putting up 16 points and 17 rebounds. GlennRatty’s 27 points weren’t enough.

Week 2 continues Wednesday with four matches:

—Heat Check Gaming vs. Knicks Gaming

—Hawks Talon GC vs. Grizz Gaming

—Warriors Gaming Squad vs. 76ers GC

—Mavs Gaming vs. Lakers Gaming

NBA 2K League standings

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 3-0

T2. Hornets Venom GT, 2-0

T2. Mavs Gaming, 2-0

T2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 2-0

T5. Blazer5 Gaming, 1-0

T5. Wizards District Gaming, 2-1

T7. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 1-1

T7. Hawks Talon GC, 1-1

T7. Kings Guard Gaming, 1-1

T7. Magic Gaming, 1-1

T7. T-Wolves Gaming, 1-1

T7. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-0

T7. Jazz Gaming, 0-0

T7. Knicks Gaming, 0-0

T7. NetsGC, 0-0

T7. Pistons GT, 0-0

T17. Bucks Gaming, 1-2

T17. Cavs Legion GC, 1-2

T17. Pacers Gaming, 1-2

T17. Grizz Gaming, 0-1

T21. Lakers Gaming, 0-2

T21. 76ers GC, 0-2

23. Heat Check Gaming, 0-3

—Field Level Media