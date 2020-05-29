GOOFY757, Grizz sweep Lakers in NBA 2K League

Dayvon “GOOFY757” Curry averaged nearly a triple-double as Grizz Gaming swept Lakers Gaming 2-0 on Thursday in NBA 2K League action.

GOOFY757 had 18 points, 18 rebounds and 12 assists in the Grizz’s 103-56 victory in the second game to seal their first series victory of the season. In the opener, he contributed 10 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as the Grizz topped the winless Lakers 67-60.

In other Thursday matches, the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai came from behind to beat Bucks Gaming 2-1, and Kings Guard Gaming downed Jazz Gaming 2-0.

The scheduled match between 76ers GC and Heat Check Gaming was postponed because of technical issues. No makeup date was announced.

Originally due to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play because of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

On Thursday, Zach “Vandi” Vandivier scored a team-high 29 points to lead the Grizz in their first game. Sten “SAV” Valge-Saar put up 31 points and 10 assists for the Lakers.

Vandi and teammate Justin “Jrod” Rodriguez each had 31 points to go with GOOFY757’s triple-double in the second game. SAV finished with 30 points and eight assists.

Vandi said on ESPN2 of the Grizz (1-4), “It’s been awhile coming, so I’m just so happy we got the win. I’m so happy for the team. We all really contributed today and we got that win to get us over that hump. I’m really excited for the next couple games, try to get a win streak here and hopefully make the playoffs down the road.”

The Tigers completed their comeback thanks to Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White’s 41-point, 13-assist and six-steal effort in the third game against the Bucks, an 85-64 Gen.G win. Wesley “Gen” Mcnair added 20 points for the Tigers while Reginald “Regg” Nash scored 20 for the Bucks.

Regg had 31 points and 13 assists as the Bucks won the opener 79-69. The Bucks’ Idris “Squidris” Richardson added 19 points and 14 rebounds. ShiftyKaii had 20 points and 10 assists in defeat.

ShiftyKaii amassed 53 points, 12 assists and five steals as the Tigers took the middle game 98-63. Gen scored 25 points, and teammate Brian “Killeyy” Diaz contributed 12 points, 12 boards and eight assists. The Bucks got 24 points and nine assists from Regg plus 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists from Squidris.

The Kings opened with a 77-30 demolition of the Jazz, leading 23-3 after one quarter and pulling away from there. Matthew “Bash” Robles had 33 points and seven assists for the Kings, who also got 12 points, nine rebounds and nine assists from Connor “Dat Boy Shotz” Rodrigues. Spencer “Ria” Wyman topped the Jazz with 13 points and 18 boards.

The Kings closed out the series with a 62-60 victory behind 19 points from Bash, 16 points from Waseem “Seemo” Talbert and 15 points and 14 rebounds from Dat Boy Shotz. Ria compiled 23 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Week 4 concludes Friday with four matches:

—Pacers Gaming vs. Pistons GT

—NetsGC vs. Mavs Gaming

—Knicks Gaming vs. Cavs Legion GC

—Blazer5 Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming

The Nets will become the last of the 23 NBA 2K League teams to make their season debut.

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 6-0

2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 5-0

3. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-0

T4. Wizards District Gaming, 5-1

T4. T-Wolves Gaming, 5-1

T6. Mavs Gaming, 4-2

T6. Hornets Venom GT, 4-2

T6. Kings Guard Gaming, 4-2

9. Hawks Talon GC, 3-2

T10. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 3-3

T10. Bucks Gaming, 3-3

T10. Jazz Gaming, 1-1

T10. NetsGC, 0-0

T14. Cavs Legion GC, 2-3

T14. Pacers Gaming, 2-3

T16. Knicks Gaming, 2-4

T16. Pistons GT, 1-2

18. Magic Gaming, 1-3

T19. Heat Check Gaming, 1-4

T19. Grizz Gaming, 1-4

21. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-2

22. 76ers GC, 0-6

23. Lakers Gaming, 0-7

—Field Level Media