Jazz end Blazer5's unbeaten NBA 2K League start

Kimanni “Splashy” Ingram averaged 27 points as Jazz Gaming swept previously unbeaten Blazer5 Gaming on Friday in NBA 2K League action.

In other matches as Week 4 concluded, Mavs Gaming ruined NetsGC’s season opener with a 2-0 series win, Pacers Gaming defeated Pistons GT 2-0, and Knicks Gaming rallied past Cavs Legion GC 2-1.

Originally due to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play because of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The Jazz (2-1) pulled off the surprise of the night against Blazer5 (4-1). Splashy scored 28 points and handed out nine assists as the Jazz took the opener 70-61. Spencer “Ria” Wyman contributed 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz. Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser had 22 points and eight assists for Blazer5, who got 15 points and 17 boards from Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey.

Splashy’s 26 points and six assists were team highs as the Jazz sealed the series with a 69-66 win. Lytel “Lotty” Martin had 19 points for the Jazz, and Ria finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Mama Im Dat Man had 35 points and 11 assists, and OneWildWalnut racked up 10 points and 12 rebounds.

“That all we can ask for,” Ria, the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 NBA 2K League draft, said of the victory. “We dropped one vs. the Kings yesterday, and we had to bounce back. This was a must win for us, and that’s what we went out and did. ...

“To be honest, this is what I’ve been waiting for, an opportunity to do what I got drafted for. I got drafted off of ... dominating people in the paint, so when I’m able to get the ball down low and have an opportunity to score, ... it’s helping my team out, as you can see from the Blazer5 series.”

Regarding the Jazz’s prospects this season, Ria said, “We’re a wild card. On any night, my backcourt can give us 60 (points), I can give us 30, Shaka (“Yeah I Compete” Browne) can get you a bucket out of the post. He’s just playing amazing defense. This is one of the best teams I’ve ever played for. ... This is just fun, man. I love this.”

Justin “Sherm” Sherman scored 30 points and recorded nine assists as the Mavs posted a 71-67 win over the Nets in their series’ first game. Peter “PeteBeBallin” Malin added 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavs. Josh “Choc” Humphries had 34 points and nine assists while Aziz “Shuttles” Salem put up 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who became the last of the 23 NBA 2K League teams to start their season.

The Mavs sealed the sweep with a 64-58 victory behind 20 points and 16 rebounds from PeteBeBallin. Choc put up 37 points in the defeat.

Nicolas “Swizurk” Grech’s 29-point effort powered the Pacers to a 79-58 opening win against the Pistons. Two Pacers produced double-doubles: Eddy “BOHIO” Perez (13 points, 11 assists) and Jomar “Jomar” Varela-Escapa (10 points, 16 rebounds). Cody “LYKaPRO” Hart led the Pistons with 18 points, and Joseph “Joseph” Marrero had 16 points and 19 boards.

The Pacers sealed the match with a 64-52 decision, with BOHIO scoring 31 points. Joseph gave the Pistons 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Knicks took the decisive third game against the Cavs 64-55, getting 24 points from Christopher “Duck” Charles as well as 12 points and 11 rebounds from Robert “CantGuardRob” Nastasi. William “Strainer” Morales paced the Cavs with 34 points, and Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo piled up 12 points and 14 boards.

The Cavs won the opener 80-61 as Strainer poured in 41 points and oLARRY amassed 13 points and 11 rebounds. Duck scored 28 points.

The Knicks leveled the series with a 67-55 triumph. Malik “OriginalMalik” Hobson had 27 points and eight assists for the Knicks, and CantGuardRob contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds. Strainer and oLARRY each scored 23 points for the Cavs, and oLARRY added 15 rebounds.

Week 5 will tip off Tuesday with four matches:

—NetsGC vs. Magic Gaming

—Hawks Talon GC vs. 76ers GC

—Jazz Gaming vs. Lakers Gaming

—Grizz Gaming vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 6-0

2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 5-0

T3. T-Wolves Gaming, 5-1

T3. Wizards District Gaming, 5-1

5. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-1

6. Mavs Gaming, 5-2

T7. Hornets Venom GT, 4-2

T7. Kings Guard Gaming, 4-2

T7. Jazz Gaming, 2-1

10. Hawks Talon GC, 3-2

T11. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 3-3

T11. Pacers Gaming, 3-3

13. Knicks Gaming, 3-4

T14. Bucks Gaming, 2-4

T14. Cavs Legion GC, 2-4

T16. Pistons GT, 1-3

T16. Magic Gaming, 1-3

T18. Heat Check Gaming, 1-4

T18. Grizz Gaming, 1-4

20. NetsGC, 0-1

21. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-2

22. 76ers GC, 0-6

23. Lakers Gaming, 0-7

—Field Level Media