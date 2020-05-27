Oh, Mama: Blazer5 star scores 77 points in NBA 2K game

Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser, the reigning NBA 2K League Most Valuable Player, made more history Tuesday night.

The Blazer5 Gaming star poured in 77 points, a league record for a regulation game, in his team’s 105-62 victory over Bucks Gaming. The explosion came during the opener of a best-of-three series that Blazer5 won 2-1.

In other Tuesday action as Week 4 began, Cavs Legion GC rallied past Magic Gaming 2-1, T-Wolves Gaming swept Mavs Gaming 2-0, and Hornets Venom GT beat Knicks Gaming 2-0.

Mama Im Dat Man scored an NBA 2K League-record 31 points in the first quarter and established another league mark by posting 46 points in the opening half.

He wound up falling short of the all-time record of 84 points, set by Grizz Gaming’s Mehyar “AuthenticAfrican” Ahmed-Hassan in a triple-overtime win against 76ers GC in July 2018. However, there was controversy about whether Mama Im Dat Man was denied a rightful shot at the mark.

The Bucks began playing a slow-down offense in the fourth quarter, and they focused nearly all of their defense on denying shooting opportunities for Mama Im Dat Man.

Several NBA 2K League players from other teams tweeted their objections to the Bucks’ tactics, with Raptors Uprising Gerald “Sick One” Knapp posting, “I would fine the @BucksGG if i was the @NBA2KLeague ... Im disappointed in every single @BucksGG players for that sportsmanship. Just give respect to @MamaImDatMan_ and move on”

In Mama Im Dat Man’s big game, the only other Blazer5 player to score in double figures was Stanley “MaJes7ic” Lebron with 11 points. The Bucks’ Idris “Squidris” Richardson and Reginald “Regg” Nash each had 17 points.

The Bucks bounced back to take the second game 83-72 behind 30 points and 17 assists from Regg plus 26 points from Aaron “Arooks” Rookwood. Mama Im Dat Man was limited to 32 points and 11 assists.

Mama Im Dat Man guided Blazer5 to a 71-65 victory in the series finale, scoring 42 points. Teammate Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey, the 2018 NBA 2K League MVP, contributed 14 points and 20 rebounds. Regg led the Bucks with 33 points, and Squidris had 16 points and 15 boards.

The record-setting night came in the first action for Mama Im Dat Man since he became the first NBA 2K League player to sign a solo endorsement deal. Apparel company POINT 3 Basketball added him as a spokesman on Friday.

Postgame, Mama Im Dat Man called out his Tuesday foe in an ad for POINT 3, saying, “Bucks, I’m pointing at you. Go buy my shorts.”

The Cavs got 33 points from William “Strainer” Morales in a 64-47 win over the Magic in the decisive third game of their series. Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo added 10 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Cavs. Brendan “Reizey” Hill paced the Magic with 23 points.

The Magic took the series opener 59-54, with Reizey racking up 29 points and 10 assists. Daniel “DT” Tlais had 18 points and eight boards for the Magic. Strainer led the Cavs with 27 points, and oLARRY amassed 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cavs leveled the series with a 67-55 decision thanks to 26 points and nine assists from Strainer plus 21 points, 17 rebounds and six assists from oLARRY. Reizey scored 37 points in the defeat.

The T-Wolves cruised past the Mavs 70-48 in the first game thanks to 22 points from Jordan “JMoney” Martinez and 21 points from Michael “BearDaBeast” Key. Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd scored a team-best 14 points for the Mavs.

The second game was even more one-sided, with the T-Wolves rolling to a 77-46 triumph. BearDaBeast scored 31 points, and teammate Xavier “Big Saint” St. John put up 17 points. The Mavs’ Dimez and Joshua “Spartxn” McHatten each had 13 points.

A triple-double from Xavier “Type” Vescovi carried the Hornets to an 83-56 victory over the Knicks in their series opener. Type had 13 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. The Hornets’ Alexander “Expose” Whelan scored 27 points, and teammate Zaeya “Zae” Ishak had 24 points and eight rebounds. Christopher “Duck” Charles led the Knicks with 34 points.

The Hornets closed out the series with an 85-71 decision, getting 27 points from Zae, 26 points from Expose, and 12 points and 16 rebounds from Type. The Knicks’ Robert “CantGuardRob” Nastasi amassed 23 points, and Duck had 19 points and nine assists.

Originally due to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play because of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

Four games are scheduled for Wednesday:

—Knicks Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

—Lakers Gaming vs. Pistons GT

—Wizards District Gaming vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

—Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai vs. T-Wolves Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 6-0

2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 5-0

3. Blazer5 Gaming, 3-0

4. Jazz Gaming, 1-0

T5. Mavs Gaming, 4-2

T5. Hornets Venom GT, 4-2

T7. Wizards District Gaming, 4-1

T7. T-Wolves Gaming, 4-1

T9. Hawks Talon GC, 3-2

T9. Kings Guard Gaming, 3-2

T11. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 2-2

T11. NetsGC, 0-0

T13. Bucks Gaming, 2-3

T13. Cavs Legion GC, 2-3

T13. Knicks Gaming, 2-3

T13. Pacers Gaming, 2-3

17. Magic Gaming, 1-3

18. Heat Check Gaming, 1-4

19. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-1

20. Pistons GT, 0-2

21. Grizz Gaming, 0-4

22. Lakers Gaming, 0-5

23. 76ers GC, 0-6

