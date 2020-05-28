Pistons keep Lakers winless in NBA 2K League

Pistons GT outscored Lakers Gaming by 21 points in the fourth quarter to win the opener of an NBA 2K League series 68-58 on Wednesday, then closed out the two-game sweep with a 69-68 victory.

The matchup pitted two teams that entered the night winless on the season. The Pistons improved to 1-2, and the Lakers fell to 0-6.

In other Week 4 action Wednesday, unbeaten Blazer5 Gaming edged Knicks Gaming 2-1, Wizards District Gaming downed winless Celtics Crossover Gaming 2-0, and T-Wolves Gaming dumped Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 2-0.

Originally due to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play because of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

On Wednesday, the Lakers led the opener 37-21 at halftime before the Pistons rallied for the victory. The Pistons’ Trenton “Charger x 704” Simmons scored 24 points, and Ramo “Ramo” Radoncic added 22. Sten “SAV” Valge-Saar poured in 42 points for the Lakers.

SAV’s 47 points weren’t enough in the second game, as the Pistons prevailed behind 27 points from Ramo and 22 from Cody “LYKaPRO” Hart.

Blazer5 star Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser, who scored 77 points in a game Tuesday, enjoyed another big night Wednesday.

In the first game against the Knicks, he had 35 points and seven assists in Blazer5’s 71-66 win. Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey put up 12 points and 13 rebounds for Blazer5 while the Knicks got 25 points from Malik “OriginalMalik” Hobson plus 21 points and 10 assists from Christopher “Duck” Charles.

Duck scored 26 points, and Robert “CantGuardRob” Nastasi had 11 points and 12 rebounds as the Knicks leveled the series with a 69-64 victory. Mama Im Dat Man notched 31 points and seven assists, and OneWildWalnut amassed 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Mama Im Dat Man’s 36 points and eight assists were the difference in the decisive third game, a 69-57 win for Blazer5. OneWildWalnut had 10 points and 11 boards. OriginalMalik paced the Knicks with 22 points.

John “JBM” Mascone put up 41 points as the Wizards won their opener 77-58 against the Celtics. The Wizards’ Ryan “Dayfri” Conger contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds while the Celtics’ Albano “oFAB” Thomallari had 29 points.

JBM was the high scorer again with 19 points as the Wizards completed the sweep with a 66-45 rout. Manuel “Newdini” Newman II added 18 points for the Wizards, who got 16 points and 10 rebounds from Dayfri. oFAB finished with 20 points and seven assists.

Michael “BearDaBeast” Key logged 34 points and 10 assists as the T-Wolves topped the Tigers 80-67 in the first game. Mihad “FEAST” Feratovic aided the T-Wolves with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White recorded 32 points and 10 assists for Gen.G, and teammate Brian “Killeyy” Diaz had 24 points and 10 boards.

BearDaBeast (32 points, seven assists) and FEAST (12 points, 20 rebounds) were again the key players for the T-Wolves in their clinching 75-72 win. ShiftyKaii scored 41, and Killeyy had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Gen.G.

Four games are scheduled for Thursday:

—Lakers Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming

—Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai vs. Bucks Gaming

—Jazz Gaming vs. Kings Guard Gaming

—Heat Check Gaming vs. 76ers GC

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 6-0

2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 5-0

3. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-0

4. Jazz Gaming, 1-0

T5. Wizards District Gaming, 5-1

T5. T-Wolves Gaming, 5-1

T7. Mavs Gaming, 4-2

T7. Hornets Venom GT, 4-2

T9. Hawks Talon GC, 3-2

T9. Kings Guard Gaming, 3-2

11. NetsGC, 0-0

T12. Bucks Gaming, 2-3

T12. Cavs Legion GC, 2-3

T12. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 2-3

15. Pacers Gaming, 2-3

T16. Knicks Gaming, 2-4

T16. Pistons GT, 1-2

18. Magic Gaming, 1-3

19. Heat Check Gaming, 1-4

20. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-2

21. Grizz Gaming, 0-4

T22. Lakers Gaming, 0-6

T22. 76ers GC, 0-6

—Field Level Media