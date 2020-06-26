PeteBeBallin, Mavs edge Warriors in NBA 2K League

Peter “PeteBeBallin” Malin sank a layup at the buzzer, giving Mavs Gaming a 60-59 win over Warriors Gaming Squad to complete a two-game sweep on Thursday in NBA 2K League action.

In the opener of the best-of-three series, the Mavs held on for a 61-60 win.

All four of the Thursday series ended in 2-0 sweeps. Jazz Gaming downed Heat Check Gaming, Kings Guard Gaming handled T-Wolves Gaming, and Wizards District Gaming dumped Knicks Gaming.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

In the Mavs’ clinching win Thursday, PeteBeBallin had 14 points while teammate Justin “Sherm” Sherman scored 23. Charlie “CB13” Bostwick paced the Warriors with 24 points.

Sherm finished with 28 points in the teams’ opener. CB13 had 25 points and seven assists, and the Warriors’ Malik “Slaughter” Leisinger contributed 22 points and 14 rebounds.

The Jazz claimed their first game against the Heat by an 83-59 margin behind 33 points and nine assists from Kimanni “Splashy” Ingram plus 15 points and 16 boards from Spencer “Ria” Wyman. Glenn “GlennRatty” Wilkerson put up 27 points for the Heat, and Juan “Hotshot” Gonzalez had 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Splashy’s 35 points led the Jazz to a series-clinching, 76-70 win. Ria amassed 12 points and 19 rebounds. Abdafatah “TBShiftay” Noman topped the Heat with 28 points while GlennRatty logged 13 points and 14 assists.

The Kings rode a balanced scoring effort to a 62-59 win over the T-Wolves in Game 1. Matthew “Bash” Robles scored 19 points for the Kings, and Connor “Dat Boy Shotz” Rodrigues registered 10 points and 12 rebounds. The T-Wolves’ Mihad “FEAST” Feratovic put up 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Bash recorded 26 points and Dat Boy Shotz had 14 points and 13 boards in the Kings’ 65-60 triumph that sealed the series. Jordan “JMoney” Martinez wound up with 24 points and nine assists for the T-Wolves, and teammate Michael “BearDaBeast” Key scored 20 points.

The Wizards opened with a 74-60 win over the Knicks. John “JBM” Mascone had 29 points and seven assists for the Wizards, and Ryan “Dayfri” Conger managed 13 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists. Christopher “Duck” Charles’ 27 points topped the Knicks.

The second game was a 73-50 Wizards blowout as JBM scored 26 points and Dayfri had 11 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Duck led the Knicks with 18 points, and Robert “CantGuardRob” Nastasi added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Week 7 concludes Friday with four matches:

—Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Magic Gaming

—Heat Check Gaming vs. 76ers GC

—Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai vs. Jazz Gaming

—Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Mavs Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 10-0

2. Wizards District Gaming, 7-1

3. Jazz Gaming, 6-1

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 6-2

T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 7-3

T5. Mavs Gaming, 7-3

7. Hornets Venom GT, 6-3

8. T-Wolves Gaming, 6-4

9. NetsGC, 4-3

10. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-4

T11. Grizz Gaming, 5-5

T11. Bucks Gaming, 4-4

T11. Hawks Talon GC, 3-3

14. Knicks Gaming, 5-6

15. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-5

16. Cavs Legion GC, 3-4

17. Pacers Gaming, 4-6

18. Magic Gaming, 2-6

19. Pistons GT, 2-8

20. Lakers Gaming, 2-9

T21. Heat Check Gaming, 1-6

T21. 76ers GC, 1-6

23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-8

—Field Level Media