Jazz top Wizards, grab second place in NBA 2K League

Kimanni “Splashy” Ingram averaged 25 points while leading Jazz Gaming to a 2-0 sweep of Wizards District Gaming in a battle for second place in the NBA 2K League.

The Jazz (9-1) grabbed sole possession of second place ahead of the Wizards (8-2) as the first-place Raptors Uprising GC (11-0) got the night off. Warriors Gaming Squad (8-3) climbed into third place with a 2-0 victory over Hornets Venom GT (7-4).

In other Wednesday action, Blazer5 Gaming edged Mavs Gaming 2-1, and Heat Check Gaming downed the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 2-0.

Each NBA 2K League match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

All of the Wednesday contests were “cash matches,” a set of 23 matches to be played through July 10, with teams vying for a total of $60,000 in bonus prize money.

Every club will participate in two cash matches. The winner of each of the 23 designated matches will get $2,500, and the team with the highest scoring average in its two designated matches will get an extra $2,500.

The full list of cash matches:

Monday — Heat Check Gaming def. Raptors Uprising GC 2-0

Tuesday — Wizards District Gaming def. Cavs Legion GC 2-1

Tuesday — Bucks Gaming def. Celtics Crossover Gaming 2-0

Wednesday — Jazz Gaming def. Wizards District Gaming 2-0

Wednesday — Blazer5 Gaming def. Mavs Gaming 2-1

Wednesday — Heat Check Gaming def. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 2-0

Wednesday — Warriors Gaming Squad def. Hornets Venom GT 2-0

Thursday — Lakers Gaming vs. Knicks Gaming

Thursday — Raptors Uprising GC vs. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai

July 7 — Mavs Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming

July 7 — 76ers GC vs. Lakers Gaming

July 7 — NetsGC vs. Bucks Gaming

July 7- Magic Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC

July 8 — Kings Guard Gaming vs. Pistons GT

July 8 — Knicks Gaming vs. 76ers GC

July 8 — Hornets Venom GT vs. T-Wolves Gaming

July 8 — Pacers Gaming vs. NetsGC

July 9 — T-Wolves Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad

July 9 — Grizz Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

July 10 — Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming

July 10 — Pistons GT vs. Magic Gaming

July 10 — Jazz Gaming vs. Cavs Legion GC

July 10 — Hawks Talon GC vs. Kings Guard Gaming

The Jazz won their opener Wednesday by a 59-51 count as Splashy and Brentathan “Lord Beezus” Aasgaard each scored 17 points. Ryan “Dayfri” Conger topped the Wizards with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Splashy poured in 33 points as the Jazz closed out the series with a 69-64 victory. Lytel “Lotty” Martin added 15 points for the Jazz while John “JBM” Mascone put up 32 points for the Wizards.

Charlie “CB13” Bostwick scored 38 points and dished out eight assists as the Warriors beat the Hornets 73-52 in their first game. Samuel “Gradient” Salyers contributed 22 points for the Warriors. The Hornets’ Zaeya “Zae” Ishak tallied 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Warriors completed the sweep with an 89-65 rout behind 30 points and 14 assists from CB13. Gradient again had 22 points, and teammate Malik “Slaughter” Leisinger amassed 14 points and 15 rebounds. Justin “Snubby” Stemerman’s 26 points led the Hornets, and Zae had 22 points and 17 rebounds.

Blazer5 overpowered the Mavs 98-63 in the first game as Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser racked up 31 points and 21 assists. Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downeyregistered 21 points and 15 rebounds for Blazer5, and Stanley “MaJes7ic” Lebron added 20 points. The Mavs’ Justin “Sherm” Sherman finished with 29 points, and teammate Peter “PeteBeBallin” Malin had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Mavs leveled the series by holding on for a 62-61 win as Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd scored 23 points and Sherm had 22. Mama Im Dat Man led Blazer5 with 28 points while OneWildWalnut logged 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Blazer5 sealed the series with a 68-61 triumph. Mama Im Dat Man had 23 points and 13 assists, and OneWildWalnut managed 21 points and nine rebounds. Sherm’s 26 points weren’t enough for the Mavs.

All five Heat players scored in double figures during a match-opening, 70-66 victory over the Tigers. Glenn “GlennRatty” Wilkerson led the Heat with 23 points, and Juan “Hotshot” Gonzalez added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White put up 43 points for Gen.G.

The Heat wrapped up the match with a 61-57 decision as GlenRatty scored 44 points. The Tigers got 26 points from ShiftyKaii plus 13 points and 10 rebounds from Mercedes “Deadeye” Williamson.

Week 8 concludes Thursday with four matches:

—76ers GC vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

—T-Wolves Gaming vs. NetsGC

—Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai vs. Raptors Uprising GC

—Knicks Gaming vs. Lakers Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 11-0

2. Jazz Gaming, 9-1

3. Wizards District Gaming, 8-2

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 8-3

5. Kings Guard Gaming, 7-3

6. Mavs Gaming, 8-4

7. Hornets Venom GT, 7-4

8. T-Wolves Gaming, 6-4

9. Bucks Gaming, 5-4

T10. Blazer5 Gaming, 5-5

T10. Grizz Gaming, 5-5

T10. NetsGC, 4-4

T13. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-6

T13. Knicks Gaming, 5-6

15. Cavs Legion GC, 4-5

16. Pacers Gaming, 4-6

17. Hawks Talon GC, 3-5

18. Magic Gaming, 4-7

19. Heat Check Gaming, 3-7

20. Pistons GT, 2-8

21. Lakers Gaming, 2-9

22. 76ers GC, 1-8

23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-10

—Field Level Media