Bucks Gaming rebound to stun Jazz Gaming

Bucks Gaming rebounded from a round down to stun Jazz Gaming on Thursday night in Week 9 NBA 2K League play.

It was just the second loss suffered by the Jazz (9-2). Bucks Gaming improved to 6-5 despite losing Round 1 71-67. But Bucks Gaming stormed back, taking Round 2 87-84 and Round 3 89-80 for their biggest win of the season.

The Bucks were down five points at the break in Round 2 before pulling out the victory behind Regg’s 48 points, seven assists and five steals. The Bucks trailed again in Round 3 but pounded out a 23-16 second quarter en route to the win. It was all Regg in Round 3, too, as he posted 26 points on 10-for-15 shooting and 20 assists.

In another matchup Thursday, Grizz Gaming (6-6) kept their playoff hopes alive with a hard-fought win over Blazer5 Gaming (5-6), whose season took another hard hit. Blazer5 have now lost seven of their past eight after a hot start.

Grizz Gaming crushed Blazer5 in Round 1 72-43. But Blazer5 rebounded with a 69-62 win in Round 2 before Grizz posted an emphatic 85-69 win in Round 3 to take the series. Vandi (38 points, 11 assists) and AuthenticAfrican (21 points) were too much for Blazer5 in Round 3.

The full list of cash matches:

June 29— Heat Check Gaming def. Raptors Uprising GC 2-0

June 30 — Wizards District Gaming def. Cavs Legion GC 2-1

June 30 — Bucks Gaming def. Celtics Crossover Gaming 2-0

July 1 — Jazz Gaming def. Wizards District Gaming 2-0

July 1 — Blazer5 Gaming def. Mavs Gaming 2-1

July 1 — Heat Check Gaming def. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 2-0

July 1 — Warriors Gaming Squad def. Hornets Venom GT 2-0

July 2 — Knicks Gaming def. Lakers Gaming 2-1

July 2 — Raptors Uprising GC def. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 2-1

Tuesday — Mavs Gaming def. Grizz Gaming 2-0

Tuesday — 76ers GC def. Lakers Gaming 2-1

Tuesday — Hawks Talon GC def. Magic Gaming 2-0

Tuesday — NetsGC def. Bucks Gaming 2-1

Wednesday — Kings Guard Gaming def. Pistons GT 2-0

Wednesday — 76ers GC def. Knicks Gaming 2-1

Wednesday — Hornets Venom GT vs. T-Wolves Gaming, PPD

Wednesday - Nets GC def. Pacers Gaming 2-1

Thursday — T-Wolves Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad, PPD

Thursday — Grizz Gaming def. Blazer5 Gaming 2-1

Thursday — Bucks Gaming def. Jazz Gaming 2-1

Thursday — Cavs Legion GC vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming, PPD (Celtics lead 1-0)

Friday — Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming

Friday — Pistons GT vs. Magic Gaming

Friday — Jazz Gaming vs. Cavs Legion GC

Friday — Hawks Talon GC vs. Kings Guard Gaming

—Field Level Media