Kings Guard Gaming rolls to sweep over Pistons GT

Kings Guard Gaming had an easy time against Pistons GT on Wednesday, earning a Week 9 sweep in NBA 2K League play to keep pace just behind the top teams in the standings.

Kings Guard Gaming improved to 8-3 to move into a tie for fourth place with Warriors Gaming Squad. Only Wizards District Gaming (8-2), Jazz Gaming (9-1) and Raptors Uprising GC (12-0) are ahead in the standings, based on winning percentage.

Kings Guard Gaming won Round 1 by an 86-63 score with Matthew “Bash” Robles scoring 37 points with 12 assists, while Waseem “Seemo” Talbert added 22 points.

In a 74-61 Round 2 victory, Bash scored 20 points with seven assists, while Connor “Dat Boy Shots” Rodrigues had 17 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as Pistons GT fell to 2-9.

In another matchup Wednesday, 76ers GC needed a deciding Round 3 to upend Knicks Gaming. In an explosion of offense, led by 54 points from Ethan “Radiant” White, 76ers GC (4-8) took a 105-78 decision in Round 3.

Knicks Gaming (6-7) had a 79-74 advantage in Round 2, while 76ers GC won the opener 81-73 after taking a 42-33 lead at halftime. Christopher “Duck” Charles scored 34 points in Round 2 for Knicks Gaming.

The full list of cash matches:

June 29— Heat Check Gaming def. Raptors Uprising GC 2-0

June 30 — Wizards District Gaming def. Cavs Legion GC 2-1

June 30 — Bucks Gaming def. Celtics Crossover Gaming 2-0

July 1 — Jazz Gaming def. Wizards District Gaming 2-0

July 1 — Blazer5 Gaming def. Mavs Gaming 2-1

July 1 — Heat Check Gaming def. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 2-0

July 1 — Warriors Gaming Squad def. Hornets Venom GT 2-0

July 2 — Knicks Gaming def. Lakers Gaming 2-1

July 2 — Raptors Uprising GC def. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 2-1

Tuesday — Mavs Gaming def. Grizz Gaming 2-0

Tuesday — 76ers GC def. Lakers Gaming 2-1

Tuesday — Hawks Talon GC def. Magic Gaming 2-0

Tuesday — NetsGC def. Bucks Gaming 2-1

Wednesday — Kings Guard Gaming def. Pistons GT 2-0

Wednesday — 76ers GC def. Knicks Gaming 2-1

Wednesday — Hornets Venom GT vs. T-Wolves Gaming, PPD

Wednesday - Nets GC def. Pacers Gaming 2-1

Thursday — T-Wolves Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad, PPD

Thursday — Grizz Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

Friday — Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming

Friday — Pistons GT vs. Magic Gaming

Friday — Jazz Gaming vs. Cavs Legion GC

Friday — Hawks Talon GC vs. Kings Guard Gaming

In Wednesday’s final matchup, Nets Gaming Crew rallied for a thrilling victory over Pacers Gaming by taking a deciding Game 3 by a 77-73 count after trailing by 10 points with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Pacers Gaming (4-7) is now out of the playoff chase

Aziz “Shuttles” Salem had two dunks in the final minute to seal the victory in Round 3 for Nets Gaming Crew (7-4), scoring 24 points with 13 rebounds. Josh “choc” Humphries had 31 points and 13 assists in Round 3 for Nets GC.

Pacers Gaming earned an 80-58 decision in Game 1, led by 23 points from Jomar “Jomar” Varela-Escapa. But Nets GC rebounded behind 36 points and nine assists from choc, including the winning basket at the buzzer for a 71-69 advantage.

T-Wolves Gaming and Hornets Venom GT were also scheduled to play Wednesday, but that matchup was “postponed to a later date,” according to the NBA 2K League Twitter account. No reason was given for the postponement. Thursday’s matchup between Warriors Gaming Squad and T-Wolves Gaming also was postponed.

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 12-0

2. Jazz Gaming, 9-1

3. Wizards District Gaming, 8-2

T4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 8-3

T4. Kings Guard Gaming, 8-3

6. Mavs Gaming, 9-4

T7. Hornets Venom GT, 7-4

T7. NetsGC, 7-4

9. T-Wolves Gaming, 6-5

T10. Blazer5 Gaming, 5-5

T10. Bucks Gaming, 5-5

12. Knicks Gaming, 6-7

13. Grizz Gaming, 5-6

T14. Cavs Legion GC, 4-5

T14. Hawks Talon GC, 4-5

16. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-7

17. Pacers Gaming, 4-7

T18. Magic Gaming, 4-8

T18. 76ers GC, 4-8

20. Heat Check Gaming, 3-7

21. Pistons GT, 2-9

22. Lakers Gaming, 2-11

23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-11

—Field Level Media