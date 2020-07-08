Mavs sweep Grizz on late dunk at NBA 2K League

Mavs Gaming held off a late rally from Grizz Gaming in the second game of their series Tuesday, winning on a dunk with 4.1 seconds left to complete a sweep, as Week 9 of the NBA 2K League season kicked off.

The Mavs claimed Game 1 by a 66-58 margin, then led 60-56 with under 25 seconds to play in Game 2. But the Grizz scored two quick buckets in the closing seconds, as Dayvon “GOOFY757” Curry’s dunk tied it with 7.6 ticks remaining.

After a timeout to advance the ball, Justin “Sherm” Sherman found a huge lane to drive for the game-winning dunk for the Mavs. Joshua “Spartxn” McHatten intercepted the ensuing inbounds pass and drained a meaningless 3-pointer at the buzzer for a final margin of 67-62, improving the Mavs to 9-4.

The winning bucket gave Sherm a game-high 30 points, 18 more than any of his teammates. He also added four assists and three steals while committing just two turnovers.

GOOFY757 totaled 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Grizz (5-6), while Zach “Vandi” Vandivier had team highs of 26 points and 10 assists.

In Game 1, Sherm paced the Mavs with 33 points. GOOFY757 (20 points, 17 rebounds) and Vandi (16 points, 11 assists) each had double-doubles in defeat.

In other Tuesday action, 76ers GC (3-8) rallied past Lakers Gaming (2-11) by a 2-1 margin, Hawks Talon GC (4-5) swept Magic Gaming (4-8) and NetsGC (6-4) outlasted Bucks Gaming (5-5) for a 2-1 win.

All four series Tuesday came in “cash matches,” a set of 23 matches to be played through Friday with teams vying for a total of $60,000 in bonus prize money.

Every club will participate in two cash matches. The winner of each of the 23 designated matches receives $2,500, and the team with the highest scoring average in its two designated matches will get an extra $2,500.

The full list of cash matches:

June 29— Heat Check Gaming def. Raptors Uprising GC 2-0

June 30 — Wizards District Gaming def. Cavs Legion GC 2-1

June 30 — Bucks Gaming def. Celtics Crossover Gaming 2-0

July 1 — Jazz Gaming def. Wizards District Gaming 2-0

July 1 — Blazer5 Gaming def. Mavs Gaming 2-1

July 1 — Heat Check Gaming def. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 2-0

July 1 — Warriors Gaming Squad def. Hornets Venom GT 2-0

July 2 — Knicks Gaming def. Lakers Gaming 2-1

July 2 — Raptors Uprising GC def. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 2-1

Tuesday — Mavs Gaming def. Grizz Gaming 2-0

Tuesday — 76ers GC def. Lakers Gaming 2-1

Tuesday — Hawks Talon GC def. Magic Gaming 2-0

Tuesday — NetsGC def. Bucks Gaming 2-1

Wednesday — Kings Guard Gaming vs. Pistons GT

Wednesday — Knicks Gaming vs. 76ers GC

Wednesday — Hornets Venom GT vs. T-Wolves Gaming

Wednesday — Pacers Gaming vs. NetsGC

Thursday — T-Wolves Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad

Thursday — Grizz Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

Friday — Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming

Friday — Pistons GT vs. Magic Gaming

Friday — Jazz Gaming vs. Cavs Legion GC

Friday — Hawks Talon GC vs. Kings Guard Gaming

The Lakers blew out the Sixers in their opener Tuesday, scoring 50 second-half points for an 81-57 victory. Sten “SAV” Valge-Saar piled up 33 points and 10 assists, while Antonio “Dweq” Valladares collected 13 points and 19 rebounds. Christopher “BreadwinnerLA” Lafanette totaled 23 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks in defeat for 76ers GC.

But the Sixers responded in Game 2, holding the Lakers off 66-61 after a healthy lead was whittled to two in the fourth quarter. Ethan “Radiant” White led the way with 32 points, and BreadwinnerLA finished with 14 points and 12 boards. SAV had 32 points and eight assists for the Lakers.

In the deciding game, 76ers GC blew the Lakers out 89-66, getting 37 points and seven assists from Radiant. SAV had 21 points and 15 assists in defeat.

Hawks Talon GC made quick work of the Magic, cruising to victories of 69-55 and 89-55. Mykel “Kel” Wilson had a game-high 28 points in the first game and 25 in the second, while Michael “BP” Diaz-Cruz went off with 46 points and six assists in Game 2.

Brendan “Reizey” Hill scored a team-high 14 points for the Magic in Game 1, and Daniel “Djbama” Burge led the way with 20 in Game 2.

Game 1 between the Nets and Bucks was wild, with the lead changing hands four times in the final minute and three times in the final 9.3 seconds. Aaron “Arooks” Rookwood drained an elbow jumper with 2.2 seconds left to put the Bucks up 69-68, but after a Nets timeout, Josh “Choc” Humphries drained a 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds remaining for a 71-69 win.

Choc finished the game with 30 points and 13 assists for the Nets, while Aziz “Shuttles” Salem had 10 points and 20 rebounds. Reginald “Regg” Nash had 30 points and nine assists for the Bucks.

The final two games were far less dramatic, as the Bucks eased to a 74-67 victory in Game 2, and the Nets coasted home to win the decider 74-61. Regg posted 18 points and 10 assists in Game 2, as the Bucks survived a 26-point, 11-assist showing from Choc.

Choc again led the Nets with 27 points and 11 assists in Game 3, with Shuttles adding 19 points, 21 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and three steals. Regg scored 29 and added five assists for the Bucks, while Tyler “Plondo” Lay had 22 points and 15 boards.

Week 9 continues Wednesday with four matches:

—Pistons GT vs. Kings Guard Gaming

—76ers GC vs. Knicks Gaming

—T-Wolves Gaming vs. Hornets Venom GT

—NetsGC vs. Pacers Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 12-0

2. Jazz Gaming, 9-1

3. Wizards District Gaming, 8-2

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 8-3

5. Kings Guard Gaming, 7-3

6. Mavs Gaming, 9-4

7. Hornets Venom GT, 7-4

8. NetsGC, 6-4

9. T-Wolves Gaming, 6-5

T10. Knicks Gaming, 6-6

T10. Blazer5 Gaming, 5-5

T10. Bucks Gaming, 5-5

13. Grizz Gaming, 5-6

T14. Cavs Legion GC, 4-5

T14. Hawks Talon GC, 4-5

16. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-7

17. Pacers Gaming, 4-6

18. Magic Gaming, 4-8

19. Heat Check Gaming, 3-7

20. 76ers GC, 3-8

21. Pistons GT, 2-8

22. Lakers Gaming, 2-11

23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-11

—Field Level Media