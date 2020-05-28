NetsGC acquire Chess to replace suspended Rando

Two days before NetsGC are scheduled to make their NBA 2K League season debut, the team acquired undrafted free agent guard Kory “Chess” Taylor on Wednesday.

The move fills the Nets’ roster vacancy that occurred when the league suspended guard Randolph “Rando” Moreno for the entire season due to a violation of the player code of conduct.

Rando’s suspension was announced May 15 by league managing director Brendan Donohue, who didn’t divulge any details about the infraction.

The Nets tweeted that Chess will be with the team for the full season.

Chess, who is from Detroit, was eligible for the NBA 2K League draft in February but wasn’t selected, according to Dimer2K.com. The four-round draft saw 68 players get selected.

The Nets will be the last of the league’s 23 to open their season when they oppose Mavs Gaming (4-2) on Friday, the last night of Week 4. The Nets are scheduled to play on all four nights of Week 5, then twice in Week 6.

—Field Level Media