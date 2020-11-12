76ers GC acquire former MVP OneWildWalnut

76ers Gaming Club acquired former NBA 2K League MVP Dayne “OneWildWalnut” Downey in a trade Thursday.

76ers GC also received Celtics Crossover Gaming’s 2021 third-round draft pick from Blazer5 Gaming in exchange for Christopher “BreadwinnerLA” Lafanette and Rashann “Scretty” Petty.

“I am extremely happy to bring a player of OneWildWalnut’s caliber to Philadelphia, as I’ve had my eye on him since Season 1,” head coach Jeff Terrell said in a news release. “He fits the mold of what I look for in a player with a high basketball IQ, and his previous college basketball playing experience contributes to making him an unselfish teammate. OneWildWalnut is an impact player on both ends of the floor who will instantly join our 76ers GC core as a team leader. This trade positions us very well for Season 4 and beyond.”

OneWildWalnut averaged 13.6 points, 14.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots over 44 games last season. He led the 2K League in both rebounds (651) and blocks (131), while his .737 field-goal percentage ranked second.

The 21-year-old Los Angeles native was the 2018 inaugural season NBA 2K League MVP as well as the 2018 NBA 2K League Defensive Player of the Year. He is the only player in league history to receive both honors, and was also named to the 2019 All-NBA 2K League First Team.

“I want to thank BreadwinnerLA and Scretty for their time as members of the 76ers GC family,” Terrell said. “They were a major part of our organization’s success to this point and I wish them well in their respective careers.”

76ers GC drafted BreadwinnerLA in the first round in 2019. In 42 games in 2020, BreadwinnerLA averaged 8.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.1 blocks. He was named to both the NBA 2K League All-Rookie Team and the NBA 2K League All-Defensive Team in 2019.

Scretty, an original 76ers GC draft selection ahead of Season 1, posted 12.1 points and 2.9 assists per game over 36 games last season.

