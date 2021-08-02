NBA 2K League playoffs to feature in-person games

The 2021 NBA 2K League playoffs will take place in person for the first time since 2019.

The league announced Monday that the playoffs will be held at Mavs Gaming Hub in Dallas from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4.

“The NBA 2K League live studio experience and stage is unlike anything in esports, with an electric energy and passion that is palpable. Add the high-stakes of the Playoffs and we have the perfect storm that our fans have been waiting to see for two years,” NBA 2K League president Brendan Donohue said in a news release. “We are thrilled to be able to bring together the league’s top teams to safely crown a champion and share this excitement with our fans watching around the world.”

The top five teams from the Eastern and Western conferences qualify for the playoffs automatically. The 13 other teams will compete from Aug. 19-21 for the 11th and 12th playoff spots.

The opening round begins on Aug. 26, with the Finals set for Sept. 4. All matches are a best-of-three format until the best-of-five Finals.

The champions will receive $450,000 from a prize pool of more than $1 million. Second place will earn $180,000, followed by $80,000 for third and fourth, $42,500 for fifth-through-eighth and $30,000 for ninth-through-12th.

Games will be simulcast live at 5 p.m. ET each day on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels and via various networks in Europe, India, Southeast Asia and China.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last in-person competition was the 2019 NBA 2K League Finals in New York.

